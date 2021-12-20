Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appears before the Directorate of Execution after being summoned







Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared before the Directorate of Execution (ED) in Delhi on December 20 as part of the “Panama Papers 2016”. tax evasion, sources say. Amitabh Bacchan’s daughter-in-law had already been summoned by the ED. According to ANI, the ED registered a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 (PMLA). It is not known if the former Miss World would testify before investigators. The investigation is seen as a pan-Indian affair involving multiple agencies. The “Guru” star had previously been called in for questioning, but the top talent had requested additional time on two occasions. The actress has yet to release an official statement on the latest development. A senior ED official confirmed to the IANS news agency that she was summoned to join the investigation today. “We summoned her for December 20. So far, we have not received any response from her. The summons has been sent to her residence in Mumbai,” an ED official said. In 2016, this number of celebrities hiding wealth abroad made the news and invitations were sent to many actors. The ED had filed a complaint under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) after the Panama Papers showed how companies were set up in offshore accounts to avoid taxes. Amitabh Bachchan, a legendary actor and stepfather of Rai Bachchan, and actor Ajay Devgn were summoned under section 37 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act. What are the “Panama Papers”? The Panama Papers relate to leaked documents that point to fraud and tax evasion by numerous individuals and corporations around the world. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s name was on the list of 500 Indians who were named in the massive leak of 11.5 million tax documents exposing their secret transactions abroad. The ‘Panama Papers’ case is a sprawling investigation covering millions of stolen documents and leaked to the media in 2016, involving allegations that the world’s rich and powerful set up offshore accounts or shell companies to avoid taxes. . More than 300 Indians are said to be part of the Panama Papers.

