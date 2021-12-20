Actor keen to reprise the role of salon owner in Shear Madness at Beef & Boards • Current Publishing

When Daniel Klingler got the chance to reprise his role as Tony Whitcomb in Shear Madness at the Beef & Boards Dinner Theater, he seized the opportunity.

Klingler appeared on the 2017 thriller show with audience participation to determine the killer in this mysterious murder. The play will run from December 28 to February 5, 2022 at the Indianapolis Theater.

Shear Madness is, by far, the most fun I’ve had in a production, Klingler said. It’s a crazy non-stop comedy where the audience is involved in the questioning of suspects and ultimately the vote on the murderer. Each performance is different from the last, which, as an actor, keeps you going. I think that’s why all of the original cast came back. We have so much fun, work extremely well together and we trust each other. Shear Madness is one of the only shows that I thought I could play for a long time without getting bored.

Klingler said he enjoyed the role of Whitcomb, the owner of the salon.

Tony has a strong sense of humor, is lively and sassy, ​​Klingler said. He’s one of my favorite characters to play. Bringing it to life on the roller coaster that is Shear Madness is thrilling.

The setting for the murder mystery is where the show is presented.

We open the room to the public, which requires us to be standing at all times, Klingler said. Therefore, the nature of the production must appear organic and improvised. I have the chance to work alongside these dynamic players. The last one when I performed this piece, I felt extremely secure due to the level of talent in our cast.

After the conclusion of Shear Madness in late January 2017, Klingler moved from Indianapolis to New York. He joined the hairdressing / makeup union for television, film and live performance. He worked in the hair and makeup departments for the Broadway shows Frozen, Mean Girls, and Aladdin. In addition, he has worked with the hairstyling teams for several television productions, including The Blacklist, The Sinner, Pose and Elementary.

People might be surprised to learn that one of my favorite gigs was selling wigs on QVC for HairUWear, he said. I loved watching The Home Shopping Channel and QVC when I was little, so you can imagine how elated I was when they asked me to work with them.

Klingler worked on Aladdinon Broadway for three years in the hair / makeup department.

The cast and crew are some of the nicest people I’ve worked with in the theater, he said. I remember the first time I put on the Genie makeup. Her makeup transformation is around 10 minutes into the show and is a very quick transformation. We couldn’t practice on the real actor beforehand, so we had to learn in real time. The first time I applied her makeup was surreal. I was like, “I’m doing a Broadway star makeup on a hit Broadway show. How did I get here?

Suffice it to say, I feel very lucky to have the opportunities that I have had.

Klingler was working on Broadway when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

In fact, we were making wigs for Aladdin when the director of the company announced that we had to pack our things and leave for an unpredictable future, he said. As the pandemic spread, I spoke to my husband about whether we wanted to stay in New York. It was a tough choice, but we made the decision to move to Dallas for my husband’s job. Since moving to Texas I have worked on two television series, 1883, a Yellowstone sequel, for Paramount and (it) stars Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Sam Elliott, and the Love and Death series, with Elizabeth Olsen, for HBOMax.

Klingler played Edna Turnblad in Hairspray’s 2019 Beef & Boards production.

Klingler grew up in Columbus, Indiana, and graduated from Columbus East High School.

If anyone’s been to Columbus, you know it’s a vibrant arts community, he said. I started acting when I was very young and cut my teeth with the Millrace Players Community Theater.

To find out more, visit boeufandboards.com.