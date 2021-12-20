Aryan Khan could finally set foot in Bollywood and it could be the start of his new journey | Newsondot





In all fairness, 2021 hasn’t really been a big year for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family. The main reason behind this was, as you all know, the arrest of SRK’s eldest son, Aryan Khan, in what was NCB drug trafficking on a cruise ship. As a result, Aryan spent an entire month in prison before being released to his family.

BCCL Since then, Shah Rukh and his family have led a very private life, keeping things as low-key as possible in order to give Aryan as much time to recover as he needs. However, now that Shah Rukh is also returning to filming and completing Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, it looks like he, along with his wife Gauri, have also decided to make plans for Aryan to move on. also to something else.

BCCL According to a Bollywood Life report, Aryan Khan is now looking to focus on his film career, with the young star already known for his interest in becoming a filmmaker, a chance he may now have with Bollywood. According to Bollywood Life, Aryan apparently intended to get on board and attend masterclasses from some famous filmmakers. However, it looks like that won’t be possible soon. According to reports, Aryan, in accordance with the conditions of his bail, presented his passport. This means that Aryan cannot fly to places outside of India in order to pursue filmmaking or learn from the best. However, that does not mean that he will stray from his dream. In fact, according to the report, Aryan will now be living in Mumbai and learning the in-depth filmmaking skills of the Bollywood industry. See this post on Instagram According to the Bollywood Life Report, Aryan will work with top Bollywood production houses to better understand the behind-the-scenes learnings. It is a known fact that Aryan’s father Shah Rukh has a wonderful repo with Dharma Productions by Karan Johar and Yash Raj Films by Aditya Chopra which means Aryan may still have the chance to work with Karan. or YRF by helping them in the shoots, according to The Life of Bollywood.

BCCL It has also been reported that Aryan could actually help Karan Johar on the set of Takht or Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Well, it looks like the future is looking bright for Aryan, and he might finally have a good chance to bury some things in the past.

