‘Bobs Burgers’ allegedly banned Jay Johnston from being involved in the attack on the Capitol

A report has emerged which states Bob’s burgers Regular voice actor Jay Johnston has been banned from the series after his alleged involvement in the attack on the Capitol.

Johnston, who voiced Bob’s rival Jimmy Pesto Snr. on the 11-season show, was not charged or convicted of a felony, or admitted he was on Capitol Hill when the attack happened on Jan.6.

However, the report, which was released by the Daily beast, alleged that Johnston had been “blacklisted” by the owners of the Fox show. Several photos shared on social networks also claim to identify the actor and comedian during the attack. One was posted by Johnston’s former colleague Cassandra Church, who worked with him on the podcast Harmontown.

“I’m not a detective, but I know Jay. He said he was there. And that’s him in the photo. So… ”she wrote in a tweet published by the FBI requesting information on an unidentified accomplice in the attack.

I’m not a detective, but I know Jay. He said he was there. And that’s him in the photo. So… – CHURCH (@DontMissChurch) March 5, 2021

Johnston, Fox and Disney, which airs the show on its Disney + service, were not available for comment, according to the report.NME has since attempted to contact Fox for comment, but has received no response as of this story.

The last season of Bob’s burgers is currently airing on Fox, with a feature-length version of the animation hitting theaters in May 2022.

Elsewhere, Iced Earths Jon Schaffer is being sued by Washington DC Attorney General Karl Racine for his role in this year’s attack on the United States Capitol.

The guitarist was among a group of Donald Trump supporters who stormed Capitol Hill to protest the certification of Joe Bidens’ electoral victory in Congress, which resulted in the complex being locked down.