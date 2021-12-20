Hollywood frontman Josh Duhamel to reign as Bacchus LIII





Zach Brien, archive photo of Uptown Messenger Actor and director Josh Duhamel will reign as Bacchus LIII on Sunday February 27, Clark Brennan, captain of the Krewe of Bacchus announced Monday, December 20. We at Bacchus are delighted to once again present a first class parade with the legendary Josh Duhamel, a fabulous king who is already destined to be a crowd favorite, said Brennan. After two difficult years, the citizens of New Orleans and our visitors from around the world are ready to celebrate. We are also committed to supporting our struggling local musicians. Duhamel starred in the Netflix original series Jupiters Legacy and made his directorial debut with “Friends games » in which he also co-wrote, co-produced and starred. Duhamel also recently wrapped filming on the bank heist thriller Bandit alongside Mel Gibson and the action crime film Blackout. Duhamel will star on upcoming NBC show The Thing About Pam alongside Renee Zellweger, which premieres March 8. Later this year, Duhamel will star in Lionsgates Hunting rifle wedding facing Jennifer Lopez. I have always loved the spirit and culture of New Orleans. Reigning under the name Bacchus is a unique experience that my family and I will always remember, said Duhamel. Other recent credits include “Think like a dog “ facing Meghan Fox, Netflixs »The lost husband,” romantic comedy “Love, Simon, Transformers: The Last Knight “ and “Transformers: The Dark Side of the Moon. “ On television, Duhamel is known for his role as Danny McCoy in the NBC crime drama Las Vegas. Additionally, Duhamel starred in several seasons of the longtime ABC soap opera All My Children, in which he received three consecutive Daytime Emmy nominations. Duhamel can be seen in the scripted series USA Network: Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious BIG Previous Bacchus monarchs have included Robin Thicke, Jensen Ackles, Andy Garcia, Drew Brees, Anthony Mackie, Danny Kaye, Bob Hope, Nicolas Cage, Will Farrell, Hulk Hogan, Drew Carey, Tom Arnold, Kirk Douglas, Charlton Heston, Perry Como, Jackie Gleason and Glenn Campbell. Dinah Rogers, archive photo of Uptown Messenger The theme of Bacchuss 2022 is From the Heart which will be represented on 21 thematic floats including Braveheart, Queen of Hearts, Eat Your Heart Out, Purple Heart and Young At Heart. This year’s special throws include glowing laces, socks, silicone cups, glass beads, sunglasses, flip flops, selfie lights, and toothbrushes. As of 2015, Bacchus was one of the first brotherhoods to go green by reducing the amount of plastic balls that end up in New Orleans’ drainage system. Bacchus has eliminated nearly 75% of its plastic waste. Riders now throw in more items without beads and laptops that parade goers want to put on immediately. Bacchus was also the first brotherhood to launch reusable plastic cups that have become a staple of Mardi Gras. Louis Prima Jr. and the Wise Guys will perform at the Bacchuss Rendezvous After-Parade with Bag of Donuts, Parish County Line and Rooney G. Imagined by visionary restaurateur Owen Edward Pip Brennan, Jr., the Krewe of Bacchus was founded in 1968 with the aim of expanding the Mardi Gras experience by hosting a parade on the Sunday before Mardi Gras, having a national king celebrating and inviting riders from across the country to participate. Bacchus has over 1,600 members and 32 super-floats. Bacchus is once again teaming up with WWL-TV to broadcast the Bacchus parade at 10 p.m. from Bacchuss Rendezvous at the Morial Convention Center.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uptownmessenger.com/2021/12/hollywood-leading-man-josh-duhamel-to-reign-as-bacchus-liii/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos