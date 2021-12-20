Sara Ali Khan remembers how her mother was instrumental in her weight loss, read

Sara Ali Khan is currently making screams on the internet with her work in the song chaka chak. However, while we now love the actress for her beauty and grace, we recently spoke about her weight loss and how her mom was instrumental with her guidance in her life.

Speaking to Rj Siddharth Kannan, Sara Ali Khan explained that her mother, Amrita Singh, advised her to lose weight before entering the industry. Toh agar aapko actor banna hai toh you know (When I was healthy, she told me listen, Tun Tun’s era is over. If you wanna be an actor, you know).

She added, further, with no bodily shame involved, she told me I had to be healthier the other way around, the real way. I have to slim down for my own good too. It wasn’t just vanity; it was also the question of health. It was then that she showed me the mirror.

She also opened up about her mom’s advice on when Love Aaj Kal failed, saying if they (the audience) don’t like your job then you’re doing it wrong. Sara concluded by saying that these were the two turning points in my career and that her mom was there, to hold my hand but intellectually to make me start again. as quoted by Koi Moi.

