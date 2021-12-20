Bombay High Court dismisses actor Armaan Kohli’s bail request in drug case

The Bombay High Court has rejected actor Armaan Kohli’s bail application in a narcotics case. The Sessions Court had previously denied his request for bail.

In August, Armaan Kohli was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) for possession of 1.2 grams of cocaine, an amount falling into the small category for consumption. This was after the arrest of a drug trafficker, and later BCN also arrested another drug trafficker from whom a commercial quantity was recovered.

The BCN said two defendants were main suppliers who regularly supplied narcotics. She alleged that the roles of the accused were interrelated and interwoven with each other and could not be dealt with separately.

Kohli’s argument

Senior lawyer Aabad Ponda argued that Kohli should be released on bail because the offenses against him were likely to be released on bail given that he was allegedly found with a small amount of drugs, and therefore the rigors of section 37 do not apply.

Ponda argued that the only evidence appeared to be the statements of the accused under section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). He further stated that with the exception of statements and panchnamas, there was nothing to justify invoking Articles 27A (illicit trafficking) and 29 (conspiracy) of the NDPS law.

He even pointed out that panchas were allegedly used in 13 other cases.

Ponda argued that simply collecting bank statements and WhatsApp chats was not enough to invoke the strict provisions of the NDPS Act. We all know the veracity of WhatsApp messages. If I receive any messages, will those messages from them, without any response from me, be admissible evidence? If someone sends me a message, I’ve killed someone and I’m saying does that amount to complicity? Of course not!

“The drug is not in any cabinet or anything, but in the open. Then they show WhatsApp messages to show the transactions and that’s the same argument of Aryan Khan,” Ponda said. Relying on Aryan Khan’s judgment to further his arguments on the plot, Ponda said he was compelled to refer to the Khans case because it was similar to the Kohlis case.

Incidentally, when Khan’s bail application was rejected by the Metropolitan Magistrate, the Magistrate relied on Kohli’s order.

The BCN’s argument

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NCB, along with attorneys Shreeram Shirsat, Akshay Thakker and Amandeep Sra, informed the court that the actor has been charged with providing contraband to third parties and not for free. It was part of his business relationship, Singh said.

To substantiate the drug trafficking charge, Singh argued that several links were found between Kohli and foreign nationals during the investigation, indicating illicit purchases.

Singh argued that WhatsApp conversations and statements were to be used during the investigation and that the indictment had not been filed. If WhatsApp chats and statements aren’t visible, what happens to them? How do we investigate? Singh asked.

Singh also showed the court WhatsApp chats and financial transactions of Kohlis’ bank accounts to point out that Kohli had committed a serious offense.

Court order

After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Nitin Sambre rejected Kohlis’ request for bail.

Judge Sambre has granted bail to the co-defendants Kareem Dhanani and Imran Ansari. Lawyer Ayaz Khan appeared for Dhanani and argued that the only charge against his client was consumerism and that there were no bank statements to show transactions.

“The maximum sentence is six months to a year, while the accused has been in prison since August.” Lawyer Sonali Parab appeared for Ansari and argued: “He was given a notice under 67 and was arrested the same day. He has been a consumer since the days of his request for pre-trial detention. Except for some WhatsApp messages, there is nothing convincing recorded. Nothing has been recovered from its instance in the past few months. “

Following a specific request, Judge Sambre was informed by NCB officials that no bank statements had been found against these two.

Noting this, Dhanani and Ansari were released on bail.