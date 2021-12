Saudi Arabia’s Production Developments Renew Hollywood Interest

Since Saudi Arabia lifted its 35-year religious ban on cinema in 2017, the kingdom has experienced a boom in all aspects of the film industry’s business, recently becoming Asia’s most profitable territory. West in terms of theatrical box office returns. Attracting international film and television productions is clearly a key part of this government-led effort. The recent Cannes and Venice film festivals saw the launch of a film commission for AlUla, a vast area of ​​desert and giant boulders that is home to an ancient city. Hollywood’s first major AlUla shoot took place earlier this year – Anthony and Joe Russo’s drama “Cherry”, starring Tom Holland as Iraq War veteran turned opioid addict , an Apple Original film for which the Saudi desert replaced Iraq. “We organized the shooting of ‘Cherry’, which shot three days at AlUla and one day at Ryadh,” explains Stephen Strachan, Cinematography Commissioner of the Royal Commission for AlUla. “It was the second unit, but it was with the Russo brothers.” Another Hollywood still filming at AlUla is the Gerard Butler action thriller “Kandahar”, directed by Ric Roman Waugh, which Saudi TV giant MBC co-produces and co-finances with Capstone Group and CAA Media Finance. . The cameras started rolling in mid-November with a team of around 200, of whom “I would say at least 8-10% of the team are Saudi nationals,” says Strachan. “For next year, we have a training program that we want to implement. We will therefore have many more locals who will be able to participate in the filming. “ Saudi ambitions to build a film industry were hampered by the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and reports that appear to implicate Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the assassination that instigated media companies in the United States and elsewhere to retreat. But Hollywood seems to be coming back slowly. The kingdom’s state fund took a large stake in Walt Disney Co. on the open market last April and invested around $ 50 million in the Russo brothers’ production company AGBO around the same time. Subsequently, the first American productions arrived at AlUla and others should follow. SRMG, a Saudi publicly listed publishing and media company, remains a minority investor in PMC, Varietythe parent company of

