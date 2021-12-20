Adele suspends Juice WRLD for fourth week at No.1





Last week, songs from Fighting Demons, the second posthumous album from melodic rapper Juice WRLD, played three times as many as those on Adele’s new hit album, 30. But Adeles has a huge advantage in traditional sales 146 500 for 30 versus just 4,000 for Fighting Demons was more than enough to keep the singer at No. 1 on the Billboard Albums chart for a fourth straight week. Combining its 47 million streams with downloads and sales of the album and its individual tracks, 30 ended its final week with a total of 183,000 equivalent units by current industry metrics, according to MRC Data, the arm of billboard tracking, down just 6% from the previous week. This is the biggest week for an album in its fourth edition in more than three years, according to Billboard, and the first to climb four consecutive weeks at the top of the charts since Morgan Wallens Dangerous: The Double Album earlier this year. In total, 30 has sold over a million copies as a full album since its release last month. Fighting Demons, which comes in at No.2, has totaled 119,000 equivalent album units, mostly from its 155 million streams. Juice WRLD, who rose from SoundCloud to being a chart-topping pop star as a teenager, died of a drug overdose in December 2019 at the age of 21. The rapper was also the subject of a recent Amazon sponsored concert celebration and an HBO documentary in the run-up to the release of Fighting Demons, their fourth studio album, which stars Justin Bieber and BTS’s Suga.

Also this week, Taylor Swifts re-recorded Red (Taylors Version) plunges one place to No.3. Michael Bubls Christmas, ten years later, a recurring favorite every winter, occupies No.4 and Olivia Rodrigos Sour remains no. ° 5, with a slight rebound in activity due to Christmas vinyl sales.

