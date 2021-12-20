“Riverdale” actor Casey Cott got married





The American actor Casey Cott married last Saturday the one who has made his heart beat for more than a year.

The American actor Casey Cott announced this Saturday, December 18, 2021 to have married his fiancée, Nichola Basara. The groom posted several stories on his Instagram account during the event. Among the photos, a black and white photo shows the performer of Kevin Keller in the series “Riverdale” revealing his wedding ring as he kisses his wife. The lovebirds celebrated their wedding at a party at the Four Seasons in Whistler, Canada, after a year of engagement. The reception took place in the ballroom of the luxury hotel, where several handpicked guests gathered. Many stars were invited to the wedding, including the famous actors to whom Casey Cott gives the reply in “Riverdale”: Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart were present. Camila Mendes posted photos from Casey Cott and Nichola Basara’s wedding Instagram Lili Reinhart posted footage from Casey Cott and Nichola Basara’s wedding Instagram The 29-year-old comedian wore a traditional tuxedo for the ceremony officiated by his older brother, Corey Cott. As for the 28-year-old bride, whose family is Canadian, she wore a white wedding dress open at the back. The couple announced their engagement in December 2020 via a post on Casey Cott’s Instagram account and last August the actor opened up about his upcoming marriage in an interview with “Us weekly, explaining that the ceremony would be “rather small” due to the coronavirus pandemic. My family lives in the United States and his family is Canadian, he told the magazine. “We therefore hope that the [situation] border will be arranged and everyone can come here. During this interview, Casey Cott also revealed that her brother will officiate the marriage: he is going to marry us, which is really cool. So we are very happy that he is very involved, he said. We are very close to all of our siblings and we thought it would be a good role for him. And he always knows his role when he goes to a casting. So we took it. Read also : “Riverdale”: KJ Apa is expecting her first child with the French Clara Berry

