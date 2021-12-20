Entertainment
Unsafe Recap, Season 5, Episode 9: Confession Time
Season 5, Episode 9: Alright !?
Almost everyone carries some sort of emotional burden. Most of us have learned to compartmentalize, if only to move forward. What happens when people let go and take a chance? When you tell the person you love how you feel? When you decide to leave it all behind and try something different? Life is what happens.
In Out, Okay !?, the penultimate episode of Insecure, several characters let slip what they were holding inside. Lawrence admits that he loves Issa. Tiffany says goodbye to her friends in Los Angeles to start a new trip with her family in Colorado. Molly and Taurean cross the line of work friends and casual dating to something else.
While everyone is making big moves, Issa is still pretty grounded. She has yet to decide whether she will take MBW’s offer or try her luck with Crenshawn. She’s looking for apartments with Nathan but hasn’t signed a lease yet. She seems to be in limbo of her own making. They leave all the resolution for the final episode, and it’s tantalizing.
We know she still has feelings for Lawrence, as she hasn’t been able to help but think about him since learning he had returned to Los Angeles. We know she wanted to ask for the shutdown until Molly stopped her.
At Tiffany and Dereks’ farewell party, Nathan and Lawrence meet for the first time. There is an obvious tension. The two wonder if Los Angeles or Houston has better barbecue. It’s a petty argument that’s more about the ego. It is Lawrence who holds out his chest to the man with whom Issa plans to move in.
Lawrence didn’t go to the party alone, he showed up with Elijah and Condola. When Condola heads to the kitchen to get a bottle for Elijah, she bumps into Molly, Kelly, Tiffany, and, potentially the most awkward, Issa. But the girls are cordial: Issa congratulates Condola on Elijah and Condola congratulates her on her last community walk. Lawrence and Condola had started to look like a stepfamily, but when they got to the party, Condola noticed Lawrence looking at Issa with his fainted eyes. She seemed disappointed, so I haven’t called Condola, Lawrence and Elijah the Smiths yet.
Molly and Taurean eat food without telling anyone. (Molly finally confesses to the girls.) Seems like that’s what the doctor ordered, I don’t see how they would have let their guard down on each other otherwise. When they do, it’s beautiful. Taurus softens; Molly gets a little awkward and honest. After tasting the appetizers in secret, they end up in a pantry.
Part of me is a little worried about how much fun I’m having with you, she told him. It’s easy and it’s really natural, and it scares me.
Why? asks the Taurus.
Because at some point when people come together, I mess things up, she answers seriously.
With me, it’s the opposite, he reassures her. I hated you at first, but now I’m starting to love you. I won’t get tired of you, Molly, then he kisses her and they hook up.
I’m not mad at this as Molly Taurean sent her wine and her post mates after a very hard day which is the modern equivalent of a sonnet and flowers. They might have issues with their coworkers, but I think they can make it happen if Molly can find a way to let herself be loved.
At the end of the party, things finally get complicated between Lawrence and Nathan, who get into some sort of brawl after Nathan finds Lawrence professing his love for Issa. Issa repeatedly asks Lawrence to talk to her maybe another time, but Lawrence can’t contain himself. He lets everything out.
When you put an end to it, I understood, he told her. But things are different now; I am different now. I would hate to leave here tonight knowing that I didn’t say something I should have, like I didn’t fight enough for you.
I don’t know if the fighting will even matter, she replies.
After Taurean breaks up the confrontation between Lawrence and Nathans, Nathan yells at Issa. She grabs his arm and he pulls away from her, asking her to give him a minute to calm down. It wasn’t normal for him to yell at her, no matter how fiery he was. It was as if at that point she had ceased to be the woman he loved; she too was the opposition.
Here’s hoping Issa stops playing in the middle of the road soon.
