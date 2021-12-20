Unsafe Recap, Season 5, Episode 9: Confession Time

Season 5, Episode 9: Alright !?

Almost everyone carries some sort of emotional burden. Most of us have learned to compartmentalize, if only to move forward. What happens when people let go and take a chance? When you tell the person you love how you feel? When you decide to leave it all behind and try something different? Life is what happens.

In Out, Okay !?, the penultimate episode of Insecure, several characters let slip what they were holding inside. Lawrence admits that he loves Issa. Tiffany says goodbye to her friends in Los Angeles to start a new trip with her family in Colorado. Molly and Taurean cross the line of work friends and casual dating to something else.

While everyone is making big moves, Issa is still pretty grounded. She has yet to decide whether she will take MBW’s offer or try her luck with Crenshawn. She’s looking for apartments with Nathan but hasn’t signed a lease yet. She seems to be in limbo of her own making. They leave all the resolution for the final episode, and it’s tantalizing.

We know she still has feelings for Lawrence, as she hasn’t been able to help but think about him since learning he had returned to Los Angeles. We know she wanted to ask for the shutdown until Molly stopped her.