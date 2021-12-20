Bollywood on Seine Chaillot | The echoes





Published on 20 dc. 2021 17:00

Bharati, fifteen years ago, paved the way for Bollywood-style shows in Europe. Riding on the resounding success of Indian film productions like Devdas, Israeli producers in love with the country had imagined this show in technicolor. Dozens of dancers, musicians, hundreds of costumes made their mark. The tours will then be enchanted in increasingly large rooms. And the ples copies of the show with. Fashion is not the same today as A Passage to Bollywood Chaillot arrives. This production is obviously more modest, without flamboyant decor or live music. Postcard-style projections serve as distant horizons. Drawing from the naf register of Bollywood cinema, it’s a kind of feel goodshow ideal for warming up this end of the year. The story is that of Sandy, from her village, and Leela. Everyone dreams of cinema. On their way, between pitfalls and delusion, love is studded with spangles. It will be understood, the scenario does not shine by its originality. Fortunately, Ashley Lobo, the choreographer, is talented. Trained in Australia, he now directs one of the few professional Indian troupes. Before our eyes, the scenes follow one another more or less favorably. We will meet the crowd in Mumbai station or, later, a Ganesha tribute. Telescopic It’s the most successful part of the show with these online performers, these waves of arms, this funny tension. We feel that Ashley Lobo then in her childhood memories, a telescope between the Bollywood of yesterday and today. Rap takes on the Hindi accent, the dhanchs are closer to those of boy bands. A sort of great harmless mix. Lovers of great narrative ballets, go your way. In the room, a treadmill and, in the end, a gesture of the dancers is enough to see the spectators get up and join them on the sides of the stage. A Passage to Bollywood suffers from the lack of live music, only two featureless singers intervening sparingly. Pity. There are still the millimeter choreographies that the company of 22 dancers wears without fail. The Navdhara India Dance Theater has more than once managed to convey that special Bollywood flavor. Or an XXL fantasy universe where divinities and everyday life are one. For the best and for the dance. A passage to Bollywood Dance by Ashley Lobo Paris, Thtre national de la danse, Chaillot, until December 25. www.theatre-chaillot.fr

