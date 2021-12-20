What’s next for actor Jussie Smollett and prosecutor Kim Foxx?

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is taken from Eric Zorn’s daily bulletin “Picayune Sentinel” for December 16th.

What now for Jussie Smollett?

A Cook County jury has found Jussie Smollett guilty on five of six counts of disorderly conduct for organizing a hate crime attack on himself in late January 2019.

The official response from Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx, whose office attempted to give Smollett a pass but was rejected by a special prosecutor, appeared reluctant: “The jury has spoken. Although this case has received a lot of attention, we hope that a county we can move forward. At the Cook County State Attorney’s Office, we will continue to focus on the important work of this office, prioritizing and prosecuting violent crimes. “

The CWB Chicago site wasted no time in pointing out that despite all Foxx’s preening on its priorities, its office got into a fight with a grain of salt after two of the men were arrested in July 2019 for scoring. Cloud Gate (the tourist attraction known as “The Bean”) in Millennium Park.

This story simply highlights how embarrassing the Smollett affair was for Foxx. Yes, she was quite easily re-elected last year. But I no longer like his chances of getting to a higher position, as I once did.

I don’t like Smollett’s chances of a career boost either. Her name seems forever meant to be a punchline, so to speak, and her star is limited to appearances on reality shows.

Meanwhile, special prosecutor in the Smollett case, Dan Webb, has filed a petition in Cook County Circuit Court asking for the public release of its August 2020 report on the conduct of the Foxx office. This report has been kept under seal due to rules that generally keep grand jury proceedings secret, but Webb’s motion argues:

“The publication of the synthesis report (of the Office of the Special Prosecutor) is … in accordance with the order of June 21, 2019 of this court, which stated that one of the reasons why it was necessary to appoint a special prosecutor was to “restore public confidence in the integrity of our criminal justice system.

I can’t wait to hear anything Webb has discovered that might better explain Foxx’s odd behavior. We will never be able to say “case closed” until we have read this report.

News and Views

News: Republicans petition against Chicago public school inclusive “boys + girls” bathroom policies.

Vue: It’s parental outrage looking for a problem. Transgender and non-binary identities are real things, and people should use the bathroom where they feel most comfortable, as they always have.

News: Armed private security guards may start patrolling Bucktown this week

As I wrote last week, certain types of crime seem to be rampant in the city now – carjackings and muggings in particular, but also the theft of catalytic converters. And I can easily see this Bucktown initiative spreading to other areas as neighbors pool their resources to provide a visible layer of security that could at least entice wrongdoers to move to less secure streets where residents may not be able to afford additional policing services.

This pilot program is a sign that residents are getting impatient and, over time, may increase the security gap between those who have the means and those who do not.

News: Far-right Republican hopeful state senator Darren Bailey chooses a replacement radio host, also far-right, as running mate.

View: Stephanie Trussell de Lisle, a former black conservative hating Donald Trump who compared Planned Parenthood to the Ku Klux Klan and promoted resistance to the COVID vaccine, is a highly unusual running mate for Daffy Bailey, a white family farmer from North the state of Xenia which was expelled from a legislative session in May 2020 for refusing to wear a protective face covering.

At one point in my career, until 2015! –I would have appreciated the prospect of writing about a goofy extremist running for high office, but my faith in the electorate has been so shattered by Trump’s rise to the White House that these nominations now fill me with dread .

In the News: Aldermen Back $ 2.9 Million Settlement With Innocent Social Worker Anjanette Young Handcuffed Naked In Failed Chicago Police Raid

View: What happened to Anjanette Young was horrible, disgusting, humiliating and cruel. The settlement seems high to me given that she suffered no physical injuries – the city paid just $ 2 million to the family of a pedestrian struck and killed in 2018 by a vehicle chased by Chicago police because an officer smelled marijuana in the car – but I can’t find a table online that would allow a quick comparison of the harms suffered and the settlements paid over the years.

The mayor did not settle this case for an exorbitant sum of taxpayer money because the city was legally exposed to a potentially high judgment. She used taxpayers’ money to launch her re-election campaign…. Men who have spent years in prison after being wrongly convicted don’t get the kind of money Young received for the humiliation she suffered – standing naked for 16 seconds with nothing, then for 10 minutes off. more handcuffed, with an open blanket draped over her while the officers secured the house… This settlement should have been in the order of $ 50,000.

News: Mehmet Oz, a Republican doctor from Pennsylvania who hopes for the US Senate, denounces the Philadelphia Inquirer’s decision not to call him “Dr. Oz” in his campaign coverage.

View: I side with the Inkys on this point, as I’ve been a nutcase for a long time when it comes to honorary titles. As I wrote last year when people wondered whether to call First Lady Jill Biden “Dr. Biden” to recognize her doctorate in education, the use of professional titles outside of the professional context doesn’t is not fraudulent, but it is presumptuous and potentially deceptive. , and that goes against the American egalitarian spirit.

Linkin ‘land

The colonial house of my late parents will be demolished. It’s like facing a third death. The great Blair Kamin returns in the pages of the Tribune: “The house served as an anchor – a bastion of continuity in a tumultuous and ever-changing world…. the late afternoon light bounced off the pond and danced on the ceilings of the empty, haunting rooms. The wind shook the trees which had sheltered the house for so long. Their leaves were falling quickly, like tears. Later, as if to offer comfort, the a pair of swans materialized on the pond, where my sister and I had scattered the ashes of our parents, my mother’s, four months previously. “

One of the funniest stories I have read in a long time was Taylor Lorenz’s report in The New York Times on the simulated “Birds Are Not Real” conspiracy theory. “In a post-truth world dominated by online conspiracy theories, young people have rallied around the effort to thumb their noses, fight back and laugh at misinformation. Generation Z to topple the rabbit hole with absurdity. “

Today’s air

I don’t hesitate when people ask me what the best Christmas song is. Among many worthy and beloved contenders, the beautifully lyrically and musically exuberant “Chariots”, written in the mid-1990s by British folk musician John Kirkpatrick, are simply unbeatable.

The last verse is my favorite:

“As a candle can defeat the demons of darkness

“How a flame can keep the frost from the deepest cold

“So a song can give hope in the depths of all danger

“And a line of pure melody rises in your soul.

“So sing your songs well and sing your songs soft

“And swear your singing will never stop

“So the sound of battle and the drums of disaster

“Be drowned in the sound of the peace pipes.”

• Eric Zorn was a reporter and columnist for the Chicago Tribune for 40 years. These articles are taken from his daily newsletter “The Picayune Sentinel”. To view the articles in their entirety and learn more about other topics, go to https://ericzorn.substack.com/.