Ukrainian martial arts champion turned Hollywood actress Alexandra Creteau attends the Memory Scanner movie premiere





Actress Alexandra Creteau attended the premiere of the film Memory Scanner Alexandra Creteau Actress Alexandra Creteau attended the premiere of the film Memory Scanner Actress Alexandra Creteau attended the premiere of the film Memory Scanner Beverly Hills, California, December 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Ukrainian actress Alexandra Creteau, who stars as a neuroscientist in the upcoming crime film Memory Scanner, stunned fans on the Los Angeles, Calif., Red carpet earlier this week. The highly anticipated Memory Scanner film premiere took place this weekend at the prestigious Regal LA Live Cinema in Los Angeles, California, in the presence of many Hollywood stars. The upcoming film, based on the bestselling detective story Memory Scanner by author Jessie Wright, explores current injustices in the justice system with the film’s main characters fighting to challenge and repair the failing justice system. The film stars aspiring Ukrainian actress Alexandra Creteau who plays neuroscientist Dr Alexandrea Sokolov, tasked with helping to overhaul the criminal justice system. The strong and intelligent role of the female heroine character comes naturally to the rising Hollywood star, who has worked as a backup on big projects such as; American Horror Story, X-Men: New Mutants and starred in the horror film Night of the Naked Dead. The Ukrainian star also holds a degree in civil and criminal law, so the director of the film considered her the ideal candidate to play the role due to her extensive knowledge and understanding of the criminal justice system. Originally from the city of Chernivtsi, Ukraine, the talented young actress, who is also a successful lifestyle influencer with over 300,000 Instagram followers, started her life with a very different career. At 18, Alexandra became the two-time national karate-do champion of her native Ukraine, winning numerous medals, diplomas and championships and even holds a black belt in the martial art. However, while martial arts was one of her passions, her heart was turned to Hollywood and she moved to Los Angeles at the age of only 21 with the dream of becoming a movie actress. While the Hollywood dream is nearly impossible for many to achieve, Alexandra got her first big break in 2012 in the horror film Night of the Naked Dead and has appeared in numerous horror and thriller films since, including ” Embushed “, Vicious Circle and Bloody Hands. She is also the author of her own detective book, Miami Scandal: A Crime Interracial Romance and has written and directed a short film The Imperfect Seduction. The story continues The astonishing actress and martial arts champion hopes her latest film appearance will highlight the current state of injustice in the U.S. justice system, especially how the rich and famous are more likely to get claims. lenient sentences than those from poorer and disadvantaged backgrounds. The film comes at a time when Alec Baldwin, Travis Scott and Kyle Rittenhouse have dominated the headlines and divided opinions on the current state of the US legal system. Memory Scanner with Alexandra Creteau should appear in cinemas and on streaming platforms in 2022. Photo credit – Instagram: @alexandracreteau Alexandra Creteau Instagram: @alexandracreteau IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm5131058/ Youtube: Dalex Vlogs / Alexandra Creteau E-mail: [email protected] Website: https://instagram.com/alexandracreteau



