Landscapers is the new true crime drama on HBO and HBO Max about convicted killers Susan and Christopher Edwards. In 2014, husband and wife duo Susan and Christopher Edwards were convicted of the 1998 murder of Susan Edwards’ parents, Patricia and William Wycherley. Their bodies were buried in the back yard of their house.

Susan and Christopher Edwards ran away for 15 years and settled in France, but strapped for cash and the police approaching them they surrendered to the UK police

As seen in episode 3 of Landscapers, when they surrendered to the police, they arrived at St. Pancras station in London with few personal effects. However, they had a briefcase full of Hollywood memorabilia, including posters, props, and photographs.

Conviction of Susan and Christopher Edwards in 2014, the judge of Nottingham Crown Court discovered that the couple had spent “thousands … on celebrity photographs, letters, etc.”

They were also fans of old Hollywood movies, especially classic westerns, which as seen in Landscapers, could sometimes blur the lines between fantasy and reality for the couple.

News week has everything you need to know about all the Hollywood movies and stars that Susan and Christopher Edwards loved.

Hollywood stars

Gary Cooper

Susan Edwards, in particular, was fascinated by American actor Gary Cooper.

In Episode 1, audiences watch her not resist the urge to buy a vintage Gary Cooper and Grace Kelly poster for the 1952 western, High noon.

Nottinghamshire Police found a signed photograph of the movie star in their belongings. There was also a bank form with Cooper’s signature, which cost £ 3,000, and a two-sentence typed letter from him thanking a woman for sending fan mail, costing £ 2,000. The Guardian.

In total, the couple are said to have spent at least £ 14,000 on Gary Cooper memorabilia.

As the series progresses, it is suggested that Susan Edward’s love for Gary Cooper stems from her own childhood trauma and her desire for an alternative upbringing and a father figure to Cooper. In Landscapers, she tells Christopher about her fond childhood memories watching Gary Cooper movies with her beloved grandfather.

Cooper was known for his quiet acting style, winning the Oscar for Best Actor twice during his career and winning the Academy Lifetime Achievement Award.

He was well known for his roles in adventure films and classic Western films such as A Farewell to Arms (1932), The Life of a Bengal Spearman (1935), The Vanishing American (1925) and Riders of the Purple Sage (1925).

Gérard Depardieu

At trial, Christopher Edwards learned that the letters he received from famous French and Hollywood actor Gérard Depardieu had been false from the start.

The letters he had been receiving for over a decade were actually written by his wife Susan. In Landscapers, Episode 3, it is revealed that Susan Edwards wrote the first letter when Christopher mourned the loss of his brother.

Over the years, she wrote the letters to convince her husband of the fantasy world she lived in and even fooled her husband for 14 years into believing that the funds they were receiving came directly from Depardieu. For years, Christopher Edwards believed he had a friendship with Depardieu.

Testifying in his defense in court, he said the letters appeared authentic due to the way they were written, the French stamps and the reference to Depardieu’s education.

When asked who he thought wrote all the letters, he replied, “I believe it was my wife.” Edwards also told the court that he did not find out it was Susan Edwards “a few days ago, during these proceedings.”

Frank sinatra

Susan and Christopher Edwards were also fans of Frank Sinatra, with the couple owning a blue and cream 1940s dinner dance table card that featured Frank Sinatra’s autograph.

Humphrey Bogart and Cary Grant

Also in Susan and Edward’s trunk of memories were signed autographs of classic Hollywood film actors Humphrey Bogart and Cary Grant.

Hollywood movies

In episode 3 of Landscapers, Susan and Christopher Edwards are seen making separate videos for their online dating profiles. In the clips, they list all of their interests and hobbies, including their favorite movies.

Susan Edwards shares that she loves “old and romantic” movies, old westerns and everything with John Wayne and Gary Cooper.

One of his favorite films is the 1952 film Western High Noon, starring Gary Cooper.

Christopher Edwards goes on to share that his favorite movies are from the golden age of Hollywood, a period from the 1920s to the 1960s.

In particular, he enjoyed the 1959 romantic comedy film Some like it hot with Marilyn Monroe. Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon.

