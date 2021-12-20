TV fans, PaleyFest LA will return to Hollywood in 2022 – NBC Los Angeles





What there is to know The 39th PaleyFest LA will take place April 2-10, 2022 at the Dolby Theater

“This Is Us,” “Better Call Saul,” And Several Other Series To Screen, With Cast Members Appearing For A Q&A On Stage

General tickets go on sale January 21, 2022 at 7 a.m. Paley Members and Citi Cardholders can purchase tickets earlier (see site for specific dates and times) If the holiday gatherings make you and your TV-obsessed friends break down arcs, detailed motivations, character flaws, moon over amazing costumes, and think about settings in a multi-layered way, you most definitely are. , and no fuss, the kind of person who takes television to heart. At least those shows that you get invested in, and spend time chatting, thinking, and worrying. There are many, many people like you, but the great opportunities to hear from the creators of these brain-busy programs don’t come that often. PaleyFest LA, however, happens often, at least every spring, as it has for almost four decades now. And the Star-studded Festival, which is presented by the Paley Center for Media, is all about putting fans in the same space as the actors they adore, all to hear about the TV series they are obsessed with. The acclaimed event was virtual in the spring of 2021, but it will return, as an in-person event, in April 2022. And the place? It’s all in the heart of Hollywood, at the Dolby Theater. Organizers have just unveiled the first PaleyFest 2022 programs, including Sony Pictures Television’s “Better Call Saul” and NBC and Twentieth Television’s “This Is Us”. Actors from both shows, as well as showrunners and creators, will also appear on stage at the Dolby Theater, all to answer questions and talk about a multitude of topics related to their show. “Riverdale”, by The CW and Warner Bros. Television, is also on the 2022 list. Look for more show announcements in the coming weeks. “We are delighted to be back in person, once again, to celebrate the best and brightest in television at the Dolby Theater. PaleyFest LA offers dedicated fans and Paley members unparalleled access to the leading talents and creative minds of the today’s best TV shows for a once in a lifetime experience, ”said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of PaleyCenter. “We thank our friends at Citi and the William S. PaleyFoundation for their continued support of this iconic festival and their commitment to celebrating the brilliant voices of television.” Tickets are on sale to the general public on January 21, Paley members and Citi cardholders were venturing there a day or a few days earlier (depending on membership level).

