Every actor in The Big Bang Theory hails from Roseanne

In addition to starring Johnny Galecki as Leonard, The Big Bang Theory brought in several other actors who had previously starred in Roseanne.

Here are all the actors who have appeared on The Big Bang Theory after her first appearance in a classic sitcomRoseanne. At first glance, this might seem odd for a show like The Big Bang Theory have a lot of links with Roseanne. After all, they’re from different eras and have almost nothing in common when it comes to plot or characters, outside of multi-camera sitcoms. However, The Big Bang Theory and Roseanne actually connect behind the scenes, via Chuck Lorre.

Love his work or hate it, Lorre is one of the most prolific sitcom creators of all time, producing a slew of longtime hits. Sometimes he creates these shows solo or in collaboration with someone else, but almost all of them have multiple seasons. The Big Bang Theory is probably his biggest achievement to date, but Two and a half men – who possibly shares a universe with The Big Bang Theory – is also right up there, as both spanned 12 seasons. Lorre also counts Mum, Dharma and Greg, and Grace under fire among his many creations.

Before Lorre created shows, he cut his teeth working as a writer / producer on Roseanne. Interestingly, Lorre was eventually fired from the show due to feuds with his demanding star Roseanne Barr, but he clearly has fond memories of the actors he met, as several of them ended up working on The Big Bang Theoryyears later.

Johnny galecki

The most important example of the crossing of actors between The Big Bang Theory and Roseanne is, of course, Johnny Galecki. Galecki has joined Roseanne in season 4, playing David Healy, younger brother of Becky Conner’s future husband Mark, and Darlene Conner’s long-term love interest. David was probably Galecki’s best-known role until he landed the role of Leonard Hofstadter on The Big Bang Theory.





Laurie Metcalf

Laurie Metcalf may be a three-time Emmy winner today – and eleven-time nominee – but she first rose to prominence playing crazy Aunt Jackie on Roseanne. Metcalf quickly established herself as a star in the cast, and someone always capable of stealing a scene. At The Big Bang Theory, she played Sheldon Cooper’s mother, Mary, a woman quite different from her son in many ways, but who was always there for him whenever he needed her. In a fun meta-casting, Metcalf’s daughter Zoe Perry plays Mary on Young Sheldon.

Sara gilbert

An early sign of Johnny Galecki and Chuck Lorre’s past Roseanne would not be pushed back The Big Bang Theory was the introduction of Sara Gilbert’s Leslie Winkle, a recurring character and occasional love interest in Leonard. It was a clear nod to the days when Galecki and Gilbert played fan favorite couple Darlene and David on Roseanne. After a few years though, Leslie sort of disappeared.





Carrie Fisher

Late Star wars the icon Carrie “Princess Leia” Fisher made an appearance in the 2014 The Big Bang Theory episode “The Convention Conundrum”, alongside the man who voiced his onscreen father James Earl Jones. Interestingly, Princess Leia Fisher’s actor Roseanne the connection does not come from working in front of the camera. She was also an accomplished writer and wrote a Season 9 episode titled “Arsenic and Old Mom”, which starred her real mother Debbie Reynolds as Audrey, Dan’s sick mother. In a fun way, she even started a joke about her famous Slave Leia bikini from Return of the Jedi.





Etienne Racine

Stephen Root is probably best known for his role inOffice space, but he carved out a whole career as a character actor. Root played Dan in two episodes of The Big Bang Theory, a senior executive at the pharmaceutical company Bernadette works at who questions Penny for a job; he is also terrified of Bernadette. At Roseanne, Office space The Milton Root star appeared in the Season 2 episode “Fender Bender”, as a lawyer hired by Roseanne as she considered a lawsuit against her boss after a minor car accident caused a wound.

Sara Street

Guest Sara Rue starred as Dr Stephanie Barnett in three episodes of The Big Bang Theory, one of Leonard’s many brief girlfriends. Rue has many recurring sitcom roles on her resume and ran the ABC sitcom. Less than perfect for four seasons. A much younger Rue made a cameo appearance on RoseanneThe fourth Halloween episode, which saw Roseanne relive some of her past Halloween experiences, with Rue playing her as a teenager.





Ellen degeneres

Ellen DeGeneres appeared in two The Big Bang Theory episodes, both times as herself. In the first episode, Bert and Sheldon attend a recording of Ellen’s talk show, while in the second, two scientists obstructing Sheldon and Amy’s quest for a Nobel Prize appear on Ellen’s show in as guests. Previously, Ellen had guest starred as a psychiatrist named Dr Whitman on the Roseanne episode “The Blaming of the Shrew”, to which Jackie and her husband Fred went in hopes of improving their marriage. Ellen was already starring in her own ABC sitcom at the time.

Other Roseanne actors who have appeared on The Big Bang Theory

Prolific character actor Meagen Fay (Malcolm in the middle) played Bernadette’s mom in “The Fish Guts Displacement” on The Big Bang Theory, and in the early 1990s, she reappeared as Kathy Bowman on Roseanne, a trapped neighbor of Conners.

Patrika Darbo, TV soap opera mainstay (part of long-standing romantic epicDays of our lives) appears on The Big Bang Theory in “The Perspiration Implementation” as a much older woman that Sheldon awkwardly asks while trying to get over his recent breakup with Amy. At Roseanne“Dream Lover”, Karbo played Marge Dolman, a woman Dan begins to have spicy dreams of. Interestingly, Karbo would go on to play Roseanne Barr herself in an unauthorized TV movie about the tabloid exploits of Roseanne and her then-husband Tom Arnold.

Jim Turner (Arliss) appeared briefly as Reverend White on The Big Bang Theory episode “The Recombination Hypothesis”, during a dream sequence, Penny has a possible marriage with Leonard. At Roseanne, Turner played Stu Mehlman in “Suck Up or Shut Up,” the owner of a catering supply company with whom Roseanne’s boss, Leon, tries to keep on good terms.





