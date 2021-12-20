Mariah Carey’s “Christmas” tops the Billboard Hot 100 on December 25, 2021 – Billboard

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” made an unprecedented return to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 song charts, dropping from second place. the history of the chart of having led in three separate races on the standings.

The song was first released on Carey’s album Merry Christmas in 1994 and, as streaming grew and holiday music became more prominent in the seasonal playlists of streaming services, it reached the Top 10 of the Hot 100 for the first time in December 2017, before rising to number one in December 2019 (for three weeks) and December 2020 (two).

Carey’s Gift that continues to set (and lead) six holiday classics in the Hot 100 Top 10, with Brenda Lee’s “Rockin ‘Around the Christmas Tree” reaching second and Wham’s “Last Christmas”! returning to the level at n ° 9.

The Hot 100 mixes American streaming all genres (official audio and official video), radio broadcast and sales data.

Here’s a more in-depth look at Carey’s latest Hot 100 coronation with “Christmas” on Columbia Records / Legacy Recordings.

Airplay, streams & sales: Carey’s ‘Christmas’ attracted 37.6 million US streams (up 16%) and 26.1 million radio audience impressions (up 7%) and sold 7,400 downloads ( up 7%) during the follow-up week of Dec. 10 to 16, according to MRC Data.

The song spends an overall 13th week at No. 1 on the streaming song chart and climbs 9-7 on digital song sales; and 24-23 on Radio Songs. It also leads the Holiday 100 multi-metric chart for a 49th week, out of the chart’s 54 total weeks since the list launched in 2011; It topped the tally for 34 straight weeks, dating back to the start of the 2015-16 holiday season, and topped as the first title on the recently revealed 100 Best Songs of All Time Chart.

Since its release, the song has grown its US totals to 4.3 billion radio audiences, 1.4 billion streams, and 3.7 million download sales.

No.1 in a third separate graphic: Carey’s “Christmas” first topped the Hot 100 on December 21, 2019 and again topped the next two lists, dated December 28, 2019 and January 4, 2020.

The following holiday season, he returned to No.1 on the Dec. 19, 2020 leaderboard, and after a week at No.2 (below Taylor Swift’s “Willow”), passed the Jan. 2, 2021 tally.

As “Christmas” reigns over the latest board dated December 25, 2021, it claims its sixth total week at No. 1 in its third season at the top, becoming the first song in the Hot 100’s 63-year history to lead in three. separate graphic series. The track re-entered the survey every November or December dating back to 2012.

(As “Christmas” made four interrupted climbs to the top of the Hot 100, on charts dated December 21, 2019, December 19, 2020, January 2, 2021, and now December 25, 2021, it equates 24kGoldn “Mood”, with Iann Dior, as of October 2020, and Drake’s “Nice for What” in 2018, as the only songs with four distinct climbs to # 1; unlike “Christmas,” the last two tracks recorded their four separate tracks. goes to # 1 on uninterrupted stays in the charts.)

Longest wingspan atop the Hot 100: Carey’s “Christmas” now has the longest duration, from the first week of a song at No.1 on the Hot 100 to its last: two years and four days (December 21, 2019 – December 25, 2021).

It is the only other song to lead the Hot 100 on multiple passages: Chubby Checker’s “The Twist”, which topped the September 19, 1960 tally, before, thanks to new popularity with adult audiences, topped the charts of the January 13. and 20, 1962, re-ruling after an interval of one year, three months and three weeks. (Still, this hiatus remains the longest between the Hot 100 reigns.)

Most weeks at # 1 for a holiday hit: With its sixth week atop the Hot 100, Carey’s “Christmas” stretches its mostly record to No.1 among holiday songs. The only other top-sounding seasonal single, “The Chipmunk Song,” by David Seville & the Chipmunks, spent four weeks at the top starting in December 1958.

Carey’s 85th week record at the top of the Hot 100: With “Christmas”, Carey claims his 85th week record at No.1 on the Hot 100, dating from August 4, 1958, when the chart was created.

Most weeks at # 1 on Hot 100

85, Mariah Carey

60 years old, Rihanna

59, the Beatles

52, Drake

50, Boyz II Men

47, bailiff

41, Beyoncé

37, Michael Jackson

34, Elton John

34, Bruno Mars

“Christmas” became Carey’s 19th No.1 Hot 100, the most soloists and a far cry from the Beatles’ 20 overall record. It also made Carey the first artist to rank No.1 on the charted in four separate decades, dating to her first week at the top with her first single, “Vision of Love,” in 1990.

Additionally, “Christmas” is Carey’s fifth record to reign for six weeks or more. She outshines Boyz II Men, Drake, and Usher, each with four of these leaders.

Additionally, it’s not only fitting that “Christmas” leads the Hot 100 on December 25, 2021, but Carey is the only artist to top the charts on multiple charts dated December 25: her “Hero” has started a stint of four weeks at No. 1 of December 25, 1993, Hot 100. (This week’s chart is the 10th dated December 25 in list history.)

Brenda Lee’s “Rockin ‘Around the Christmas Tree”, originally released in 1958, climbs 3-2 on the Hot 100, returning to its peak in each of the past two holiday seasons. She dances happily with 19.8 million radio audiences (up 7%), 35.8 million streams (up 19%) and 5,900 sold (down 3%).

Adele’s “Easy on Me” slips to No. 3 on the Hot 100, after seven non-consecutive weeks at No. 1, with 86.6 million radio range (up 1%), 19.2 million streams ( down 7%) and 8,300 in sales (down 10%). The ballad spends a fourth week at number 1 on Radio Songs.

The late Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” of 1957 lifted 6-4 on the Hot 100 and “A Holly Jolly Christmas” by the late Burl Ives of 1964 held at No.5. Yuletide’s standards reached respectively picks from our 3 and 4 in each of the last two holiday seasons.

Justin Bieber’s The Kid LAROI and “Stay” slide 4-6 on the Hot 100, after seven weeks at No.1. Notably, in his first 23 weeks on the card, dating back to his July debut at No.3 , song a doesn’t rank below # 6 yet. It’s one of only three tracks to have spent its first 23 weeks or more in the top six, after Ed’s “Shape of You” Sheeran (27, in 2017) and “Rockstar,” along with 21 Savage (also 23, in 2017-18).

“It’s the happiest time of the year.” The late Andy Williams climbed 10-7 on the Hot 100. Originally released in 1963, it peaked at No.5 the last holiday season.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” grows 9-8 on the Hot 100, after hitting # 7, as it tops the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts, both of which use the same multimeter methodology as the Hot 100, for a 13th week each.

“Last Christmas” by Wham! returns to the top 10 of the Hot 100, and its No. 9 peak, first reached last holiday season, starting at No. 13. The 1984 release goes ahead with 23.4 million streams (up from 16%), 17.1 million audiences broadcast (+ 7%) and 3,400 sold (+ 2%).

The song became the seventh top 10 on the Hot 100 for the duo of George Michael (deceased December 25, 2016) and Andrew Ridgeley, after the duo recorded their first six in 1984-86, including No. 1 “Wake Me. Up Before You Go-Go, ”“ Careless Whisper, ”and“ Anything She Wants. ”Michael then landed 14 solo top 10s, including seven No. 1s, until 1996.

Rounding out the Top 10 of the Hot 100, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby” drops from 8 to 10, after a week at No.1, as he posts a 17th week atop multi-metric R&B songs / Hip-Hop and Top Songs R&B Songs.

Rounding out the Top 10 of the Hot 100, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow's "Industry Baby" drops from 8 to 10, after a week at No.1, as he posts a 17th week atop multi-metric R&B songs / Hip-Hop and Top Songs R&B Songs.