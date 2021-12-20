Entertainment
Trevor Noah files malpractice lawsuit after surgery in 2020
Daily Show host Trevor Noah has filed a malpractice complaint against a New York doctor and hospital after allegedly sustaining permanent, serious and serious injuries as a result of surgery in November 2020.
The Comedy Central star filed a lawsuit in the New York Supreme Court against orthopedic surgeon Dr. Riley J. Williams III and the Manhattan Special Surgery Hospital last month, charging them with professional negligence and seeking damages. not specified. The hospital refuted the allegations.
The 14-page complaint, filed November 29 and obtained by The Times on Monday, does not explicitly say what Noah was treated for between August 25, 2020 and December 17, 2020, nor does it specify the type of surgery he had on the 23rd. November 2020, referring to his ailments only to various medical conditions and other related treatments, including surgery. The lawsuit also accused the doctor and the establishment of an academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health of failing to properly diagnose and treat Noah’s disease.
The lawsuit claimed Noah became ill, sore, lame and disabled and suffered severe and painful bodily injuries as well as nervous shock, mental anguish, severe emotional distress and great physical pain as a result. The complaint also alleged that the 37-year-old comedian had been confined to bed and home for a long time and had undergone hospital and medical care, treatment and care for the illness. He also allegedly lost the enjoyment of life and was prevented from carrying out his usual activity for a long time.
Since some of his injuries are permanent in nature, he will continue to suffer similar damage in the future, the document says under each cause of action.
It is unclear how Noah’s alleged ailments affected production on The Daily Show, which took a three-month hiatus during the summer and returned in September. Representatives for the late-night series did not immediately respond to the Times’ request for further comment on Monday. Nor did Noah’s attorney, Justin Blitz, who filed the complaint.
The complaint stated that the defendants had not informed Noah of the risks, dangers and alternatives to treatment and that they had not obtained his informed consent for the treatment to be administered.
A reasonably prudent person in the plaintiff’s position would have refused the treatment rendered, had he been so informed of the risks, dangers and alternatives to the treatment rendered, he said.
Among Noahs’ claims that the doctor and the facility acted negligently and recklessly, the complaint also stated that the defendants and their agents failed to treat and care for [Noah] in accordance with generally accepted standards of care and treatment in the community and, among a list of other things, did not prescribe the appropriate medications; stop certain prescription drugs; use appropriate tests and exams.
In a statement to The Times on Monday, the hospital for special surgery declined to go into details of Noah’s case.
HSS has received a complaint filed on behalf of Mr. Trevor Noah. We shared with Mr. Noah’s lawyer a detailed rebuttal of the allegations, which are baseless, a representative for the hospital and Williams said in a statement. Due to HIPAA law, we are prohibited by law from publicly discussing specific aspects of the treatment of any patient.
The facility added that it is committed to excellence in the care we provide to each of the more than 150,000 patients we treat each year.
HSS was founded in 1863 and is the oldest orthopedic hospital in the United States, according to its website.
