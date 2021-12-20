Tom Holland wants to produce a Spider-Man movie with another actor





After Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland says he could take a hiatus and produce another Spider-Man movie with another web-slinger.

WARNING! This article contains SPOILERS forSpider-Man: No Path Home. FollowingSpider-Man: No Path Home, Tom Holland says he could produce another Spider Man film starring a new actor as a famous web-slinger. Spider Man:No way homemarks the sixth time Holland has played Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the continuation of the years 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home, Marvel Studios / Sony and director Jon Watts’ final entry into the “Back home”The trilogy explores the fallout of Spider-Man’s identity revealed to the world by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). In Peter and Doctor Stranges (Benedict Cumberbatch) attempts to make everyone forget they’re Spider-Man, the couple end up bringing iconic characters from Sony’s past to the MCU. Clashes with Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Lizard (Rhys Ifans), and with a little help from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield , Hollands Spider-Man learns the meaning of with great power comes great responsibility.Spider-Man: No Path HomeThe final few minutes are erasing the slate for Holland, Marvel Studios and Sony, leaving the studios with plenty of options for moving forward. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Spider-Man: The End Of No Way Home Explained In a recent interview withTHR,Holland spoke about the future of Spider-Man. The 25-year-old actor reaffirmed his love for the character while hinting at the possibility of taking a break from the web. In fact, Holland hinted at his potential role as a producer in a Spider Man film which stars an actor other than himself. Read what he had to say below: “In all honesty, I don’t know the answer to [my Spider-Man future]. There have been conversations about the future of Spider-Man. Whether it’s with me, I’m not sure yet … Maybe I’ll be a producer or something, I don’t know. But I know I love this character and would be sad to say goodbye to him, but I’ve pretty much accomplished everything I wanted to accomplish as a character. “ Holland was open to maybe wanting to take a break from both Spider-Man and acting. He is already ready to appear next in SonysUnexplored, and stars in a biopic of Fred Astaire produced by Spider Mancinema veteran Amy Pascal. After the third biggest opening weekend in history, Spider-Man: No Path HomeNot only is a highlight for Spider-Man, but superhero cinema in general. And given that that essentially detaches Hollands Spider-Man from the MCU (if needed), Sony can do whatever it wants with the character to move forward. In its third act,Spider-Man: No Path HomeTeases the imminent arrival of Miles Morales, whose popularity continues to grow via SonysInto the Spider-Versefranchise and video games.

While Spider-Man: No Path HomeThe ending could facilitate a divorce between Marvel / Disney and Sony if another contractual deal were to happen in 2019, Pascal and Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed that the studios are already developing a story forSpider-Man 4. Sony has committed to at least one more Spider-Man appearance in a Marvel / Disney movie, and Pascal has explicitly said she would like Holland to direct the next one. Spider Man trilogy. However, the actor has no obligation to put the mask back on afterSpider-Man: No Path Home if he wishes to withdraw. But whether Holland is producing, playing or mentoring a young Miles Morales in another film, his performance in Spider-Man: No Path Home Already cemented him as a worthy Peter Parker in the Marvel history books.

More: No Way Home Teases MCU Miles Morales (And He Can Be More Specific In The Comics) Source: Hollywood journalist Why Doctor Strange’s Scooby-Doo line is no different

