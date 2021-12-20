What happened to Josh Hartnett? Taking a step back from Hollywood was “the best thing” for his sanity and career.





It was in the early 2000s when Hollywood dubbed the actor “the new Tom Cruise”. Then Josh Hartnett hit the big screen and almost immediately became a cinematic sensation. But almost as quickly as Hartnett became a celebrity, he was gone. He has moved away from Hollywood completely and the industry has criticized his decision to do so. But fans may be excited about Hartnett’s potential return to the movies. He’s back in the spotlight, doing interviews to talk openly and honestly about his Hollywood break. Turns out his break from the big screen was “the best thing” for his career and his mental health. Read on to learn more about what happened to Josh Hartnett. Josh Hartnett launched with leading roles Josh Harnett | Dave J Hogan / Getty Images Joshua Daniel Hartnett is a Saint Paul, Minn. Native and graduated from South High School in Minneapolis in 1996, according to hisIMDbprofile. He attended SUNY Purchase in New York and managed to land his first television gig in April 1997. His role as Michael Fitzgerald in the series Cracker: Mind Over Murder was short lived. But he quickly landed a few business opportunities and Hollywood took notice of the handsome young actor. Hartnett has captured the hearts of fans with lead roles in films likeHalloween H20: 20 years laterandFacultyin 1998. He also got credits with incredible performances inPearl Harbor,Black hawk down,30 days of night, andThe black Dahlia. He was immediately adopted as a rising star. So why has he strayed from all this success? What happened to Josh Hartnett? Learn more about his absence from Hollywood * {padding: 0; margin: 0; overflow: hidden} html, body {height: 100%} img, span {position: absolute; width: 100%; top: 0; bottom: 0; margin: auto} span { height: 1.5em; text-align: center; font: 48px / 1.5 sans-serif; color: white; text-shadow: 0 0 0.5em black} E! In lineshared some of his feelings. His decision to move away was inspired in part by his desire to explore more artistic roles, which he was more passionate about. “I think I understood very early”, Hartnett said, referring to an actor’s epiphany to align work with passion. He also said that keep “Remote hollywood” was the best thing he could have done for his sanity. In short, Josh Hartnett was able to avoid getting carried away by the whirlwind of fame and fortune. Instead, he recognized that making films was a “privilege” and just as important as a good family life and a good balance. What does he do with all his free time, anyway? * {padding: 0; margin: 0; overflow: hidden} html, body {height: 100%} img, span {position: absolute; width: 100%; top: 0; bottom: 0; margin: auto} span { height: 1.5em; text-align: center; font: 48px / 1.5 sans-serif; color: white; text-shadow: 0 0 0.5em black} The countryshares that Hartnett has been living his best life quietly in Surrey, England. There, with his wife Tamsin Egerton and their three children, he experienced a daily and somewhat normal existence and family life. He says it’s been one of the best years too. It was a fortuitous coincidence that brought Hartnett back to the film. Guy Ritchie contacted him to need an actor replacement on his film project,Man’s anger, with Jason Statham. Hartnett lived close to the set and stepped in to fill the role, with the creative freedom to improvise his character. This return to cinema is perhaps the reason why Hartnett agreed to do another Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham project. Operation Fortune: Ruse Of War is an action-comedy film about super spy with potential release in 2022. Hartnett joins the all-star cast that includes Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes and Hugh Grant, according toRotten tomatoes. Josh Hartnett continues to pay particular attention to the roles he accepts. But fans can hope his return to the movies is imminent. And no one seems to care or blame him for walking away to preserve his sanity and family life, either. RELATED: What Is Josh Hartnett’s Current Net Worth & How Is He Making Money?

