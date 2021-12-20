



In the meantime since the third Matrix installment arrived in 2003, there was reason to consider alternative realities. The original films red pill, blue pill the dichotomy resurfaced as a pop culture meme and a metaphor for the alternative right. Neos’ black wardrobe filtered through the Balenciaga crowd. The notion of time and resilient walls as a watery portal well is what happens when pandemic home life meets a new era of mind-blowing recreational activity. But for the Saturday night premiere of Matrix resurrections, in San Francisco, events were predicted by other means. We had a call a few days ago about this, hairdresser Brigitte Brager said over the phone from the Ritz-Carlton, shortly after styling Priyanka Chopra Jonashair in manned waves swept to the side. It looks like a line from the script when Brager adds, It was all premeditated. Dressing for an iconic sci-fi franchise is a more complex challenge than the usual first. For Chopra Jonas, who plays Sati in the film (a character Brager describes as a badass), the dress she landed on with the stylist Cockroach of the law evoked a sense of protection from the outer shell, with glitter all the way to the floor for a pixelated shimmer. A flame orange detail sweeping diagonally across the bodice was reminiscent of both a pageant belt (the actor won the Miss World pageant in 2000) and a warrior’s shield. Left to Right: Anomalys Dry Shampoo helped define stylist Bridget Brager’s flowing waves. Halpern dress evenings. Photographs by Amber Asaly. We wanted to make sure we found the balance between bold and pretty cool, Brager says, describing the perfect place she and the makeup artist. Jo baker set to zero. With someone like Chopra Jonas, you can’t strip her beauty, but we wanted to show off her, added the hairstylist. This included an aerodynamic version of the Cat’s Eye: three crisp racing stripes instead of the traditional film, which Baker created with a Max Factor liquid liner. For the hair, there was a nod to a classic curl set with a bit of fluff that speaks to our not-too-precious moment. Like Brager says, I wanted it to be so sexy and cool. Chopra Jonas, striking a warrior-mermaid pose. Styling, Law Roach; makeup, Jo Baker. Photograph by Amber Asaly. The gaze began even before Chopra Jonas entered the hotel room. The first thing I asked was: what did you wash with? Brager said, explaining that the actor had just returned from a New York press tour, where hairstyles ranged from elegant rash at twisted ponytail down to the hips. The answer, a charcoal-based clarifying shampoo and volumizing conditioner, both from the durability-conscious Chopra Jonass range, Anomaly was precisely the right answer. I needed her impeccably clean, weightless hair, Brager says. She placed the hair in a glamorous wave using a 1.5 inch T3 curling iron, then went through a wide tooth comb for a loose parting. To maximize the volume, she applied Anomalys dry shampoo, which works sort of like a spray with a dry texture, says the hairstylist between back combing rounds. The effect was a structure that could withstand a high humidity night in San Francisco; she did a light application with Virtues Un-Frizz Cream, followed by a cloud of R + Cos Featherlight hairspray. Looks like Elnett, but it doesn’t smell like Elnett, Brager laughs, using a word that hasn’t always been synonymous with Old Hollywood hair: touchable.

