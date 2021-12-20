Airbnb to crack down on Hollywood Hills New Years Eve parties





HOLLYWOOD HILLS, CA Short-term rental giant Airbnb will attempt to enforce its ban on holidays and eliminating violators on New Years Eve in Los Angeles, the company said Monday.

Los Angeles has long been a hot spot for loud parties for short-term rentals, and the company has faced pressure from the city to curb party houses disrupting residential neighborhoods. The company this week announced expanded measures to discourage revelers from using short-term rentals to throw large parties. The vacation rental platform first announced on November 2 that it would ban customers without a history of positive Airbnb reviews from making overnight reservations at entire homes on December 31. -night bookings during this period by customers without a history of positive reviews.

On Monday, the platform announced that it would expand its restrictions on two-night bookings to also include three-night bookings. The decision was made based on positive feedback from hosts who use the platform, according to Airbnb. Last year, Airbnb announced it was removing 28 properties from listings in the Hollywood Hills identified by the Los Angeles Police Department as creating a significant nuisance in the neighborhood.

Neighbors in the Hollywood Hills have long struggled to rent homes for huge parties, causing problems with noise, traffic and parking. “The LAPD provided Airbnb with information relating to ‘chronic party houses’, some of which generated cites and cease and desist orders,” Airbnb said in a statement at the time.

Also in 2020, Airbnb announced a global ban on parties and events with more than 16 people in Airbnb ads in an effort to prevent nuisance disrupting surrounding neighborhoods. During vacations that attract more unauthorized people, the platform is stepping up its preventive measures, according to Airbnb, which said the program aims to protect its hosts and minimize disruption to the neighborhood.

The platform first tested its restrictions on New Years Eve in 2020 for the continental United States, Canada, Australia, France, Spain and the United Kingdom. According to Airbnb, around 243,000 customers around the world have encountered the restrictions when attempting to book before New Year’s Eve. Its 2021 restrictions apply to the same countries as in 2020, as well as Brazil and New Zealand. U.S. restrictions have also been extended to include Puerto Rico. The same restrictions applied in the United States and Canada on July 4 and Halloween in 2021. City News Service and Patch Staffer Paige Austin contributed to this report.

