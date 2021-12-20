Entertainment
Library Calendar of events January 2022
Children
Take & Make: Martin Luther King, Jr. Illuminated postcard. Available from Monday January 3. Learn how to create a simple circuit inspired by Martin Luther King, Jr. Quote: Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do it. Hatred cannot drive out hatred; only love can do it. Pick up at the Main Library Youth Services Office, Pico branch, or Montana branch curbside collection. Available while supplies last. For levels 2-8.
Virtual quiz on the zoom area. Tuesday January 4/4 p.m. to 5 p.m. / Subscribe to the email address below. It’s national anecdotes day! Test your knowledge of trivia with 10 questions during our Zoom program. Theme: Santa Monica. For grades 4-8. Register in teams of 2 to 4 by sending an email to [email protected]
Book club for early readers. Fridays: January 7, 14, 21, 28 / 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. / Register using the email address below. This virtual book club is aimed at beginner readers. Improve your reading comprehension skills, enjoy activities and discover new books that will make you want to read! For classes K-2. To register, send an email to [email protected]
Puppet show: wacky winter adventure. Saturday January 8 / 11:30 am / Main library, children’s activity room. Luce Puppet Company presents the story of Pepe the Dog and Freezey the Snow Maiden as they travel to the North Pole to find the Gingerbread Princess who can grant them a special wish. For families. Space is limited. To register, email [email protected]
Story Time: Santa Monica Police Chief Ramon Batista. Wednesday January 19 / 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. / Main library, children’s activity room
Santa Monica Police Chief Ramon Batista Reads Us To A Special Story Time! For 2 years. Space is limited. To register, email [email protected]
Story time: what are the opposites? Tuesday January 25 / 10:30 am to 11 am / Pico branch, L’Annexe. Wear your pajamas during the day! Be serious or silly when you join us in celebrating National Opposition Day. Activities will be the opposite of boring but you have to be here to find out! To register, send an email to [email protected]
Teens
The Santa Monica College Trip. Thursday January 20 / 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. / Registration via the link below. Want to save money while exploring careers and specializations and getting transfer opportunities to schools you only dreamed of? Community College might be the right option for you! Find out why Santa Monica College (SMC) is the # 1 for transfers to UC and beyond during this virtual workshop. Register here: shorturl.at/rxEK3
Adults
Discussion of the Ocean Park branch book. The Woman from the Troublesome Creek Book by Kim Michele Richardson. Saturday January 8/11 a.m. to 12 p.m. / Register using the email address below. The remarkable true stories of a blue-skinned family and federal body of librarians who delivered books on horseback merge into this 1930s Kentucky novel. To subscribe, email jeff.schwartz @ santamonica.gov
Notable fictional book group discussion. Chinatown interior by Charles Yu
Saturday January 15th / 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. / Register using the email address below. In the form of a screenplay, this National Book Award winner dissects Asian-American stereotypes and our relationship to media and entertainment. To register, send an email to [email protected]
Group discussion on the main library book. The human stain of Philip Roth
Monday January 17/7 to 8:30 p.m. / Subscribe to the email address below. Roth explores themes of political correctness, infidelity, and racial transmission in what GQ Magazine has called one of the essential novels of the 20th century. To register, send an email to [email protected]
Group discussion on the mystery book. Chaos: a Scarpetta novel by Patricia Cornwell. Tuesday, January 18/7 to 8 p.m. / Subscribe to the email address below. Suspecting a bizarre lightning death, forensic examiner Kay Scarpetta identifies links between the case and a series of emails from an anonymous cyber-stalker. To register, email [email protected]
Montana Avenue branch book panel discussion. Becoming Trader Joe: How I Did Business My Way And Always Beat The Greats By Joe Coulombe
Wednesday January 19/7 to 8:30 p.m. / Subscribe to the email address below. Coulombe founded what would become Trader Joes in the late 1960s and helped make it the original food chain it is today. He shares the lessons he learned from challenging the status quo and rethinking how a business operates. To register, send an email to [email protected]
Current course
These courses are taught by instructors from the Adult Education Center. Students must be 18 years of age or older to participate. Community parents and SMMUSD have registration priority. Registration is done through the SMMUSD Adult Education Center, located at 2510 Lincoln Blvd., Room 203, Santa Monica, 90405. Contact Olga Saucedo at (310) 664-6222, ext. 76203 or [email protected] to register.
Citizenship course
Monday / 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
ESL Classes
ESL, Multi Level LOW: Fridays / 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
ESL, Multi Level LOW: Saturdays / from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
ESL, multi-level HIGH | Monday / 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Do you have questions or need help? Library staff are available during opening hours. Contact us at (310) 458-8600 [email protected]
Submitted by Kathy Lo, Librarian
