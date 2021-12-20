Bond actor Léa Seydoux on the role of a muse in The French Dispatch and defying expectations

In Wes Anderson’s starred new film, The French Dispatch, La Seydoux (No time to die) plays a prison guard who becomes the muse of an inmate.

It’s the latest in a long line of sensual and enigmatic heartbreakers that the in-demand actor has embodied since his pivotal role in the French arthouse film La Belle Person in 2008, and refined in later films. as varied as Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris, Cannes-acclaimed lesbian romance Blue is the hottest color and Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol.

In 2013, Seydoux won the Palme d’Or at Cannes with co-star Adle Exarchopoulos and director Abdellatif Kechiche for Blue Is the Warmest Color. ( Provided: Transmission )

Her recent turn as Daniel Craig’s secret lover, Madeleine Swann, who critics have nicknamed The “Bond girl antithesis” is perhaps the quintessence of her mercurial character on screen.

“For some reason people think I’m mysterious. Which I’m not at all!” the actor laughs, speaking from Paris via Zoom.

“I don’t know, I think it’s because I’m melancholy,” she said, calming down.

“I have a certain melancholy, so I often have this distance from reality.”

In The French Dispatch, Simone is a mixture of fire and ice. Guardian of the prison of Ennui, she poses nude for Moses Rosenthaler (Benicio Del Toro), artist sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, source of inspiration for the radically abstract paintings which made him famous worldwide.

“Simone is Benicio’s inspiration, she is the object of creation,” explains Seydoux.

Seydoux and Anderson share an interest in French cinema, in particular the French New Wave, including the films of Godard and François Truffaut. ( Provided: Disney )

Back in her uniform, she snaps her fingers and orders him sharply.

Anderson wrote the role for Seydoux, who is now a regular in his ensemble, having recently voiced the glamorous-King Charles cross poodle Nutmeg in the French version of Isle of Dogs.

For their latest collaboration, Seydoux says the few lines Anderson originally sent him were “pretty abstract,” but he goes above and beyond to bring his actors to life.

The film is a sort of collection of short stories. So I’ll just send you the parts you need to read, Anderson texted Seydoux when he offered the part to her. ( Provided: Disney )

“It’s funny, Wes not many people know that, but he’s making a little animated film of the script. When you get on set, it’s on an iPad, so you can watch the movie before it even goes. that is [made]. It’s like a beautiful work of art, ”she explains.

“He does all the vocals, he plays all the characters. So he’s played Simone before.”

Seydoux describes Anderson’s new film as “like a comic book”, and his vision of his home country as “idealized”.

“But I think it works, I mean, it’s part of Wes,” she said.

In this cinematic wunderkammer, even the smallest detail is carefully crafted, from the fine stitching of Simone’s fitted uniform to the clever poses she takes (composed with seasoned choreographer Philippe Decouffl) in a series of paintings: hanging from the ceiling like an acrobat; perched on one leg on a stool; or bent, in profile, arched like a cat.

Seydoux appears in the first of the film’s three long chapters and only has a handful of lines. But of the Hollywood ensemble, his presence is arguably the most memorable; his icy gazes and borderline mechanical movements are imbued with unexpected humor and pathos.

“It’s a small part, but it’s very rich, it’s true,” she said.

“It’s funny, and at the same time it’s deep, it’s moving; there are a lot of contrasts. It was a lot of fun to do.”

The paradox

When I ask Seydoux if she recognizes herself in Simone, she answers me in a badass voice: “Oh, I’m as tough as Simone, yes, I’m really like that”, then bursts out laughing showing off a radiant smile with gaping teeth.

La Seydoux has a charm that is impossible to replicate onscreen, No Time to Die Cary director Joji Fukunaga told The New York Times. ( Provided: Universal / Nicola Dove )

“No, no, not really,” she said, suddenly becoming shy.

This change of temper is reminiscent of how many of his performances have turned over the years, from courageous determination to intense vulnerability.

“When you act in a movie, you always have your subjectivity,” the actor says.

“What I liked about this character is that it’s very hard and dry or it’s totally in it, and suddenly it opens up. Like the scene with Benicio [Del Toro], when we lay down and he says ‘I love you’, and I say ‘I don’t love you’ at the same time I have tears in my eyes.

“It’s always a balance between this distance and the very close, like ‘first degree’. I like this paradox”, explains Seydoux.

“Sometimes when I play, I hold back things, I hold back a lot. And then I give everything. It’s always very extreme.”

Playing the muse

Alongside The French Dispatch, Seydoux performed in three other titles this year at the Cannes Film Festival (although she was unable to attend after testing positive for COVID).

Ildik Enyedis The Story of My Wife, starring Seydoux and Gijs Naber, also premiered at Cannes and was part of the official competition at the Sydney Film Festival in November. ( Provided: Films Boutique )

She received particular praise for her performance as a celebrity news anchor in Bruno Dumont’s satire France, a cast piece that perhaps leans on the Seydoux family’s ties to major French film studios Path and Gaumont.

And she appeared as a muse again in Arnaud Desplechin’s Philip Roth adaptation of Deception, playing an adulterous English lover to a writer named (ahem) Philip.

Both films are expected to hit Australian screens in 2022. (The busy actor also honors upcoming films by authors David Cronenberg and Mia Hansen-Lve.)

Directors and casting agents might associate Seydoux with a certain impenetrable femme fatale figure, but she seems amused by the image that is building around her.

“In France, you have a lot of actors who have a strong nature. It’s not like American cinema [whose actors] tend to perform. It is the reverse in France; they don’t really play, they play with their own nature.

Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Frmaux has described Seydoux as Bardot, plus Binoche, plus Kate Moss, and sometimes all three at the same time. ( Provided: Getty Images / Jason Mendez )

“I think I’m a mixture, I’m a nature but I also like to transform myself. So maybe it’s hard for people to put me in a box. I think that’s why they fantasize a little about me, like I’m a blank page.

“But I’ve always thought that an actress should be a blank page, that you have to be able to project your own desire onto an actress.”

In the past, she has suggested that this ability to transform onscreen allows her to slip naturally into a filmmaker’s world, where she says she feels most comfortable.

Critics, who have trouble expressing her allure, have compared her to iconic sirens of French cinema such as Brigitte Bardot, Juliette Binoche and Catherine Deneuve.

As flattering as the intention may be, she says of these comparisons: “I can’t recognize myself.”

“It might be pretentious to say, but I think I may have invented my own way of doing things,” Seydoux mused, before collapsing once more into bursts of laughter.

La Dépêche française is now in theaters.

No Time to Die is now in theaters.