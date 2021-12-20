Entertainment
Bond actor Léa Seydoux on the role of a muse in The French Dispatch and defying expectations
In Wes Anderson’s starred new film, The French Dispatch, La Seydoux (No time to die) plays a prison guard who becomes the muse of an inmate.
It’s the latest in a long line of sensual and enigmatic heartbreakers that the in-demand actor has embodied since his pivotal role in the French arthouse film La Belle Person in 2008, and refined in later films. as varied as Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris, Cannes-acclaimed lesbian romance Blue is the hottest color and Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol.
Her recent turn as Daniel Craig’s secret lover, Madeleine Swann, who critics have nicknamed The “Bond girl antithesis” is perhaps the quintessence of her mercurial character on screen.
“For some reason people think I’m mysterious. Which I’m not at all!” the actor laughs, speaking from Paris via Zoom.
“I don’t know, I think it’s because I’m melancholy,” she said, calming down.
In The French Dispatch, Simone is a mixture of fire and ice. Guardian of the prison of Ennui, she poses nude for Moses Rosenthaler (Benicio Del Toro), artist sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, source of inspiration for the radically abstract paintings which made him famous worldwide.
“Simone is Benicio’s inspiration, she is the object of creation,” explains Seydoux.
Back in her uniform, she snaps her fingers and orders him sharply.
Anderson wrote the role for Seydoux, who is now a regular in his ensemble, having recently voiced the glamorous-King Charles cross poodle Nutmeg in the French version of Isle of Dogs.
For their latest collaboration, Seydoux says the few lines Anderson originally sent him were “pretty abstract,” but he goes above and beyond to bring his actors to life.
“It’s funny, Wes not many people know that, but he’s making a little animated film of the script. When you get on set, it’s on an iPad, so you can watch the movie before it even goes. that is [made]. It’s like a beautiful work of art, ”she explains.
“He does all the vocals, he plays all the characters. So he’s played Simone before.”
Loading
Seydoux describes Anderson’s new film as “like a comic book”, and his vision of his home country as “idealized”.
“But I think it works, I mean, it’s part of Wes,” she said.
In this cinematic wunderkammer, even the smallest detail is carefully crafted, from the fine stitching of Simone’s fitted uniform to the clever poses she takes (composed with seasoned choreographer Philippe Decouffl) in a series of paintings: hanging from the ceiling like an acrobat; perched on one leg on a stool; or bent, in profile, arched like a cat.
Seydoux appears in the first of the film’s three long chapters and only has a handful of lines. But of the Hollywood ensemble, his presence is arguably the most memorable; his icy gazes and borderline mechanical movements are imbued with unexpected humor and pathos.
“It’s funny, and at the same time it’s deep, it’s moving; there are a lot of contrasts. It was a lot of fun to do.”
The paradox
When I ask Seydoux if she recognizes herself in Simone, she answers me in a badass voice: “Oh, I’m as tough as Simone, yes, I’m really like that”, then bursts out laughing showing off a radiant smile with gaping teeth.
“No, no, not really,” she said, suddenly becoming shy.
This change of temper is reminiscent of how many of his performances have turned over the years, from courageous determination to intense vulnerability.
“When you act in a movie, you always have your subjectivity,” the actor says.
“What I liked about this character is that it’s very hard and dry or it’s totally in it, and suddenly it opens up. Like the scene with Benicio [Del Toro], when we lay down and he says ‘I love you’, and I say ‘I don’t love you’ at the same time I have tears in my eyes.
“It’s always a balance between this distance and the very close, like ‘first degree’. I like this paradox”, explains Seydoux.
Playing the muse
Alongside The French Dispatch, Seydoux performed in three other titles this year at the Cannes Film Festival (although she was unable to attend after testing positive for COVID).
She received particular praise for her performance as a celebrity news anchor in Bruno Dumont’s satire France, a cast piece that perhaps leans on the Seydoux family’s ties to major French film studios Path and Gaumont.
And she appeared as a muse again in Arnaud Desplechin’s Philip Roth adaptation of Deception, playing an adulterous English lover to a writer named (ahem) Philip.
Both films are expected to hit Australian screens in 2022. (The busy actor also honors upcoming films by authors David Cronenberg and Mia Hansen-Lve.)
Directors and casting agents might associate Seydoux with a certain impenetrable femme fatale figure, but she seems amused by the image that is building around her.
“In France, you have a lot of actors who have a strong nature. It’s not like American cinema [whose actors] tend to perform. It is the reverse in France; they don’t really play, they play with their own nature.
“I think I’m a mixture, I’m a nature but I also like to transform myself. So maybe it’s hard for people to put me in a box. I think that’s why they fantasize a little about me, like I’m a blank page.
In the past, she has suggested that this ability to transform onscreen allows her to slip naturally into a filmmaker’s world, where she says she feels most comfortable.
Critics, who have trouble expressing her allure, have compared her to iconic sirens of French cinema such as Brigitte Bardot, Juliette Binoche and Catherine Deneuve.
As flattering as the intention may be, she says of these comparisons: “I can’t recognize myself.”
“It might be pretentious to say, but I think I may have invented my own way of doing things,” Seydoux mused, before collapsing once more into bursts of laughter.
La Dépêche française is now in theaters.
No Time to Die is now in theaters.
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-12-21/lea-seydoux-interview-the-french-dispatch-no-time-to-die/100679904
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]