Tom Holland and Zendaya love notes to Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy; Best Hollywood Social Media Posts of the Year

2021 has been a year full of surprises and after the gloom that 2020 has brought us with the pandemic, it has been a relief to hear good news from our favorite celebrities via social media. Social platforms have been successful in connecting everyone across the world with the tap of a finger and in an era when everyone was isolated, social media brought us the joy of seeing some of our favorite celebrities expressing their emotions.

From pregnancy announcements to relationship confirmations, social platforms have been bringing good news for us in 2021 as several top celebrities shared their fondest memories with us by sharing photos and videos of their personal moments. It has also been a special year for fans of these celebrities who made their social media debut and bonded with their fans. As we prepare to say goodbye to 2021, it’s time to check out some social media posts that have really won us over.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez become Insta-officials

As if their rekindled romance was less thrilling for us, the couple decided to confirm their relationship on social media with a Photo which will go down in history. On Jennifer Lopez’s 52nd birthday, the singer shared a series of photos of herself in a stunning avatar as she enjoyed her vacation. One of the photos also turned out to be a comfortable click with Ben affleck as the duo sealed it off with a kiss to make social media confirmation about their romance. Our hearts are still beating at this incredible moment.

The cute exchanges of Tom Holland and Zendaya

Tom holland and Zendaya aren’t the ones who spell it. While the couple may not be referring to the traditional titles of girlfriend and boyfriend, the duo have found something even more romantic. It started with Holland’s adorable birthday tribute to Zendaya where the Spider-Man: No Way Home star called her “My MJ” and recently the actress returned the favor with a love note. Similar for Holland when she called him “My Spider-Man” after their movie was released. Apart from these posts, the duo also engaged in some cute exchanges in the comments with heart emojis.

Friends: Reunion

As the main cast of Friends, including Jennifer aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer gathered for the special reunion, they were inundated with a sea of ​​memories and emotions which was then seen in their social media posts after the premiere of the special meeting. From BTS moments to selfies, the cast members shared how special it was for them to come together and it certainly left Friends fans around the world overwhelmed with emotion.

Coldplay X BTS

One of the biggest musical collaborations of the year has been between world-famous K-Pop group BTS and Coldplay. The two groups came together to create magic and their first collaborative track, My Universe, became a global sensation. During the process of working together, Coldplay and BTS bonded extremely well and it was clear from their picture together.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali Party

There is nothing we love more than seeing one of our favorite celebrity couples Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra having fun together. This year the couple threw a Diwali party at their LA home and thank goodness for social media allowed us to get a glimpse of this extravagant and festive affair. Nick Jonas with an adorable short video with his wife where he was all dressed up in a “desi” avatar sent Diwali wishes fans with the sweetest message.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement

It was a huge surprise to fans after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced they were engaged. Kourtney took to Instagram to share photos from the romantic ceremony where Travis asked the big question. The photos of the couple celebrating their engagement by the beach in Montecito were more than romantic and left everyone swooning over the happy couple. In 2021, Kourtney and Travis also rocked social media all year round with their steamy PDA-filled snaps.

Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Announcement

Kylie Jenner is expecting second child with Travis Scott and broke the big news with a sweet video. The video captured several incredible moments, from Travis and Kylie finding out they are having a baby to the beauty mogul breaking the news of her pregnancy to her mother. Although one of the sweetest moments was when we saw Kylie and Travis’ three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster jumping for joy as she kissed her mother’s round belly.

Ariana Grande’s wedding photo with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande also surprised her fans after she married her boyfriend Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony in Montecito in May this year. The singer then gave up Pictures of her dream wedding on social media. Grande was a sight to see in her gorgeous bridal look.

Angelina Jolie’s Powerful Instagram Debut

While fans were more than excited to see Angelina Jolie finally make her social media debut on Instagram, the actress left everyone surprised as she chose to use her account not to share personal updates. , but rather to help educate people about the things that need our attention. On her first Instagram post, Jolie shared a letter written to her by a teenage girl in Afghanistan.

Britney Spears post after guardianship ends

It was a historic year for Britney Spears as the singer was finally declared free from her tutelage after 13 years. The singer, who has remained fairly active on social media, posted a post on Instagram where she spoke of her new-found freedom and wrote: “I am celebrating my freedom and my B-day for the next two months.”

Eternals launched a selfie with Harry Styles

Marvel’s Eternals was one of the biggest movies of the year and it came with a massive star cast from Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington and more. While Harry Styles’ cameo in the film had been speculated for some time after the film’s release with a post-credits scene featuring him, actress Gemma Chan took to Instagram to share a selfie featuring her. featured with Kit Harington and Harry Styles. Later Styles was also featured in a photo with Lia McHugh’s post where he posed with her and Richard Madden.

Alvaro Morte’s selfie with the cast of Money Heist

2021 will also be remembered as the year when Money theft ended. Not only the fans of the series but also the cast members were equally moved by the end of the series and who can forget the iconic selfie that Alvaro Morte aka The Professor shared from the entire cast as ‘they were getting together to watch Money Heist Season 5: Volume 1 together. It was amazing to see the gang coming together again, the brilliant click brought us right back to when it all started.

Here are some of our favorite social media posts this year. Share your favorite celebrity posts from this year in the comments below.

