The Matrix trilogy: catching up on the highlights before Resurrections

If it’s been a minute since you’ve seen The matrix, or the two other films of the Matrix trilogy, don’t worry: the new movie, Matrix resurrections, works more like a reboot than a sequel, so you don’t need to have all of the original franchise details under your belt. Nonetheless, the base storyline of the original trilogy has an impact on the new movie, so if you don’t have time to watch all three of the original movies again, it pays to level up.

Warning: The rest of this article, obviously, contains spoilers from the original. Matrix trilogy. If you want to experience them for yourself, now is your chance to take a step back.

Here’s the part you probably remember: During the first movie, Keanu Reevess’ character, Neo, goes from an isolated geek trapped in a virtual reality simulation, aka The Matrix, to the savior of all mankind, aka the One. He does this by stumbling across a group of freedom fighters who show him the truth: the real world is actually a burnt-out post-apocalyptic prison, barren, and now ruled by machine overlords who created the Matrix to deceive them. humans by making them believe that the world is normal. , while keeping them docile and enslaved while the machines harvest them for their energy. Ultimately, Neo discovers he has the unique ability to see through the Matrix, which means he can manipulate his code from within and fight against machines.

Newly armed with the special power of Neos, the fight for human liberation continues over the next two films, Matrix Reloaded and Matrix: Revolutions. New movie catches up with Neo but not as you remember it and joins the original Matrix scenario, but in a whole new context. Here are some of the highlights from the trip so far you need to know for the upcoming movie.

1) The Matrix is ​​a kind of predetermined Calvinist choice experience

The matrix is ​​like any other computer system in that someone must have designed it. In the Matrix, the entity that embodies this creator is called the Architect.

Neo meets the architect (Helmut Bakaitis) halfway through the second film. He tells Neo that the Matrix needs to be reset periodically to deal with the difficulty of fighting human choice. He also informs Neo that instead of resisting the Matrix, he exists as part of his design, and that, far from being the One, he is actually more like the Sixth. Five other pretend messiahs before him had to decide how to handle the impending Matrix reset. Neos’ choice involves a sort of Calvinism: if he works with the machines to reset the Matrix, he can choose which of the inhabitants of Zion (the underground city where the Freedom Fighters reside) can survive and repopulate the Matrix. If he resists, the entire human population will be destroyed. Neo does not choose any of these options.

Yet the idea that the Architect allowed all of these simulations to unfold before including the part where the One helps decide how it all ends casts a major shadow over everything that happens after they first meet. , including the events of the new film.

2) There are rogue programs that have their own role to play in the matrix

In the first film, Neos’ main enemy is Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving), one of the embodiments of the machines that exist in The Matrix. After Neo defeats Smith, he should be basically wiped out and absorbed into the code. But Smith refuses and escapes the control of The Matrixs, becoming a rogue program that can act on its own. Over the course of the films, Smith essentially becomes a virus that can replicate at will by taking control of the humans inside the Matrix. They don’t always look like Hugo Weaving either, which can leave us a bit of who’s the human and who’s the replicating? situation.

But Smith isn’t the only rogue program. There is also the Frenchman (Lambert Wilson), aka the Merovingian, who functions as a sort of crime lord on many other rogue programs and tries to manipulate and control many people around Neo. And there’s Rama (Bernard White), a lovable guy who rebelled against The Matrix by marrying another rogue program and creating his own fake girl named Sati (played by Tanveer K. Atwal in Revolutions).

Sati becomes crucial for the construction of the world of Matrix movie theater. She meets Neo when he is trapped in limbo, and Rama goes to great lengths to protect her from destruction by the machines. Since he and his wife created her simply to be their daughter, Rama says that she has no purpose, which makes her an anomaly in The Matrix, where everything is created to be useful. But this strongly implied that Sati Is it that have a purpose. The Oracle (first played by Gloria Foster but later by Mary Alice) suggests at one point that she might be next, and many fans believe she might be an iteration of The Architect or even a villainous, as at some point she was assimilated by Agent Smith, and it’s unclear when he released his hold on her.

What is it is clear that Sati still has a big role to play; like Neo, his role is very unfinished.

3) Trinity and Neo both die at the end

Neo and his soul mate, freedom fighter Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) each came close to death in all three films, with each hit getting worse and worse. In the first film, Trinity barely comes out of the Matrix before being annihilated, while Neo nearly dies from wounds inside and outside the Matrix but survives becoming the One. In the second movie, Trinity is shot while in the Matrix, which would kill her in the real world, except Neo reaches her heart and extracts the bullet. (Manipulating the code allows him to do things like that.) For his pains, Neo ends up in a coma and essentially lifeless by the end of the second film, trapped in a weird limbo portrayed as a train station until he wakes up in the real world in the third movie.

The final film sees both Trinity and Neo perish near the climax. Trinity dies trying to defend Zion from the attacking machines in what could be the most painful death in the series: on her way to Machine City, she soars too high above the scorched atmosphere, and while she manages to shake the machines, she loses control of her spaceship and crashes into a building on Earth, leaving Neo to exchange a few last words of love with her before she dies.

Trinity’s death arguably leaves Neo nothing to stop him from fully sacrificing himself to save humanity, which he ultimately does: after the machines embodied as a single entity brazenly called Deus Ex Machina learn that Smith is determined to destroy the Matrix, and with her, humanity, they make a peace treaty with Neo and send him into The Matrix to fight Smith once and for all. Neo ultimately defeats Smith with a bigger version of what he did in the first movie, diving into Smith and blowing him up from within. This time he lets himself be completely assimilated by Smith but he also lets himself be used as a kind of electric fuse for the machines, which use Neos’ body to send a huge electric shock through Smith, exploding. all bodies that Smith inhabits throughout the Matrix, destroying him completely. (For now.)

Suffice it to say, Neo is dead enough once it’s over. But the other people Smith previously assimilated return, and the Oracle, who is one of them, tells Sati that she thinks Neo might be back someday.

4) Humans and machines have formed a fragile peace

As mentioned, the Machines are strongly opposed to Smith destroying everything to such an extent that they are ready to work with Neo to defeat him. This allows humans and machines to create a difficult, but hopefully lasting, peace that preserves Zion and allows any human to leave the Matrix for the real world if they choose to do so. (Although we have to wonder, given how eager Joe Pantolianos’ character Cypher was to return to the blissful ignorance of the Matrix in the first movie, how many humans would be so quick to jump on the offer.)

The Matrix is ​​rare among cinematic narratives of this genre in that it does not offer the revolutionary overthrow as the ultimate victory for its heroes, but rather an attempt at a way forward, in which both man and artificial intelligence can. work together and build a new world. This ending also helps to address to some extent the fact that humans have created this problem for themselves. They first created the AIs, and then, once the machines revolted, they set their own atmosphere on fire in a futile attempt to get rid of the machines. By allowing the resolution to involve a truce instead of outright victory, the Matrix the movies recognize that humans haven’t fully followed a traditional hero journey.

5) Jada Pinkett Smith is totally in these movies!

You might not remember it, but as Niobe’s character Jada Pinkett Smith kicks the ass in the second and third. Matrix movie theater. A central leader among Zion’s revolutionaries, Niobe pilots the Logos spacecraft, uses guerrilla tactics to successfully plant bombs at a major power plant, and learns how to steer a hovercraft. She and Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) have a romantic history, and that implies that she still loves him, even if she’s moved on. Niobe also plays a major role in the Enter the Matrix video game, where she battles vampire programs and a whole bunch of Agent Smiths. Not too bad.

Matrix resurrections will be in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on December 22.