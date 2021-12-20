Brian May feels frustrated in isolation | Entertainment

Entertainment
Brian May feels “frustrated” in the isolation.
The Queen guitarist revealed over the weekend that he and his wife Anita Dobson contracted coronavirus after attending a party earlier this month and despite being “basically fine,” the ’74 star years old wishes to be able to go out and enjoy the holiday season.
He wrote on Instagram: “I basically feel okay. I just feel a little bit c *** and frustrated that I can’t go out at this time of year. But I think everyone was feeling a bit like that – is not it ?”
The “We Are The Champions” hitmaker suffers from a variety of symptoms, including fatigue and cough.
He wrote, “That dry, wheezing cough came back today, and there’s kind of a fountain of irritation on one side of my sinuses. open another second type of path. So it’s a hell of a good job, it happened at a time when I’m NOT busy as usual. (sic) “
Brian questioned UK statistics on the different variants of the virus, as he was told information on the specific strain he had contracted was not available.
He continued, “And it’s so clear that the new Omicron variant is completely out of control in the UK. And probably all over the world of humans. Speaking of which .. does anyone know WHAT variant they have? caught? I don’t. I was told that this information is not available from the NHS tests. If so, where are all these statistics coming from each day? I would be very interested to hear from anyone who knows the answer to that question. “
The musician ended his update by urging fans to be careful when they go out.
He said: “Well done everyone and good luck. I repeat that it is very obvious now that although the lateral flow test is a useful guide, if you get a negative result tomorrow morning you cannot guarantee 100 % that you are not infected and contagious all day.
“So for the sake of everyone around you, stay cautious – masks, social distancing, common sense – and only go to a gathering in an enclosed space if you are really sure the risk is worth it. Like my dear mum used to say (half-joke) Do what I say – not what I do! “
