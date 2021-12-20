Is Spider-Man’s Most Important Box Office Force in Hollywood?

Did “Spider-Man” Become Hollywood’s Most Important Film Franchise?

You could rightly say that, duh, Peter Parker is part of Marvel’s biggest entertainment brand, so… um… yeah? But the web superhero made a very strong case for his omnipotence after ‘No Way Home,’ the epic comic book trilogy finale, directed by Tom Holland, shattered box office records at the box office. era of the pandemic over the weekend, debuting above initial estimates of $ 260 million in the United States and Canada.

Despite concerns about the rapid spread of COVID-19 variants, inaugural ticket sales for “No Way Home” may have reached rarefied highs, and not just by COVID standards. The Sony Pictures film landed the second biggest debut in Hollywood history behind just “Avengers: Endgame” ($ 357 million). Globally, it grossed $ 600 million, the third largest global launch ever after “Avengers: Endgame” ($ 1.2 billion) and “Avengers: Infinity War” ($ 640 million). Pandemic or not, these are figures that make you dizzy.

“Spider-Man joins Batman, Superman and X-Men as the most prolific superhero series of all time. Only a dozen series of any kind have reached nine episodes,” says David A. Gross, who directs film consultancy firm Franchise Entertainment Research. “Needless to say, this model – a goofy introvert leads a double life by stealing, using superpowers to right the wrongs – works. “

When it comes to comic book lore, Spider-Man moves high on the A List. Five more superhero adaptations hit theaters this year: Disney’s “Black Widow” ($ 379 million worldwide to date), “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($ 432 million worldwide to date) and “Eternals” ($ 399 million worldwide to date), “Venom: Let There Be Carnage “from Sony ($ 498 million worldwide to date) and Warner Bros. remake “The Suicide Squad” ($ 167 million worldwide to date). After three days in theaters, “No Way Home” generated significantly more money at the global box office than any of these heroes could earn all their time on the big screen. (One caveat: “Black Widow” and “The Suicide Squad” debuted simultaneously on the streaming services, but even without a hybrid version they wouldn’t have come close to matching Spidey’s ticket sales. – at least not in a time of a pandemic.) If “No Way Home” maintains its momentum, it could be the first COVID-era film to surpass $ 1 billion globally. It’s the kind of currency theaters desperately need to justify keeping the lights on.

In this regard, “No Way Home” has confirmed at least one truth that has been evident since the onset of COVID-19: Multiplexes have been – and will continue to be – more dependent than ever on superhero shows. The latest “Spider-Man” movie raised a ton of cash as at least two Oscar-worthy films in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” and Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” spilled over to the box. -office. Audiences are ready to go to the movies, but certainly not for just any old movie.

This is what makes Peter Parker so important.

His longevity is impressive considering the character – previously played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield – has appeared in eight standalone action films over the past 19 years. (Holland’s take on the teenage vigilante has made several appearances in Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover events, such as “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Endgame.”) In the right vehicle, moviegoers may never tire of it. never be to watch Spider-Man in action on the big screen.

In its current iteration, “Spider-Man” shares important DNA with Disney’s sprawling and ultra-successful Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has certainly bolstered the web-slinger’s profile among spandex-wearing heroes. But Peter Parker (and his enemies) also exist remotely from Doctor Strange, Thor, and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. That’s because Sony, which distributes the films associated with Spider-Man and the adjacent characters, has smartly used the MCU’s branding value to create its own separate and growing film franchise, anchored by villains like Venom, Morbius and Kraven. Essentially, Sony is reaping the benefits of its relationship with Marvel twice: it has the Spider-Man movies that exist in the MCU, and then its separate Marvel movie series.

And that’s just the live action space. With “Into the Spider-Verse,” which became a surprise box office success in 2018, and its upcoming sequel “Across the Spider-Verse,” Sony was able to expand its Spider-Man footprint through animation.

Already, Sony has found repeated triumphs in its own Marvel offshoot with “Venom,” based on the antihero played by Tom Hardy. Despite terrible reviews, 2018’s “Venom” clinched gold at the box office and raised $ 212 million nationally and $ 850 million globally. It was no accident. The studio’s sequel, 2021’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”, grossed $ 90 million in its domestic debut – a pandemic record until the arrival of “No Way Home.” The PG-13 action adventure generated $ 212 million in North America and $ 498 million globally, a great result for the COVID era and one that would likely have been considerably higher if a hugely contagious virus hadn’t shaken the movie industry. It is worth noting that even during times of plague, the character does not experience diminishing returns.

Peter Parker has also withstood franchise fatigue, at least since Holland donned the red and blue suit. Although 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” posted a slightly lower opening weekend result ($ 92 million) compared to 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” ($ 117 million) , the second installment in the Holland-led series ended its managed office box as the first to cross $ 1 billion worldwide. “Homecoming” ended with a still impressive $ 880 million at the global box office.

“Most of the major series struggle to maintain their success this late in their race,” adds Gross. “In its 20th year and with its third lead actor, ‘Spider-Man’ is blowing up.”

Spider-Man is one of the most well-known comic book characters. Still, box office analysts believe there’s a specific reason “No Way Home” blew up its predecessors in terms of opening weekend ticket sales. Similar to “Infinity War” and “Endgame”, teased as the most ambitious crossover events in history, Spidey’s latest adventure wasn’t your mundane “Captain Marvel” or “Ant-Man” superhero origin story. In “No Way Home” directed by Jon Watts, an erupting multiverse sets the stage for an incredibly rare and never-before-seen mashup of villains from Peter Parker’s past, including Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Doctor Otto Octavius ​​d ‘Alfred Molina from the era of Maguire and Electro from Jamie Foxx from the reign of Garfield. It’s a hook of nostalgia that so effectively capitalizes on two decades of affection and goodwill towards past “Spider-Man” movies that no comic book fan would dare refuse to watch on the big screen. What’s more, some actors were heavily teased but never confirmed they were back, so people had to go on opening weekend to find out who would appear in the new adventure.