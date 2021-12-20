Appreciation: LA author Eve Babitz was happy, serious

It might be hard to imagine now, but there was a time when Los Angeles was hard to take seriously. I don’t mean for those of us who live here: I mean for those on the outside, those for whom LA meant a plastic place and a plastic people, without culture and without soul. These clichés were insistent when I was young; they never held a lot of water, but by the end of the 20th century, that was what a lot of people believed.

Eve Babitz, the great writer who passed away last week, knew it. She captioned her first novel, Eves Hollywood, A Confessional LA Novel (denominational of what? Why should she tell us it’s an LA novel?) Before launching it. with a facetious comparison of herself to James Joyce, then an eight-page dedication describing rock stars, restaurants, food, colors, like an Oscar winner gone mad in her acceptance speech, like she wanted to be sure we knew she knew this place was ridiculous.

Eve Babitz. We might as well address the fact that Eve played this ridiculous her whole life, that she was well aware of both her own frivolity and that of the Hollywood she lived in. The 2015 reissue of Eves Hollywood shows her in a boa and bustier, the kind of carnal power move is hard to imagine, say, Joan Didion doing for her author photo, while the titles of the later books Sex and Rage , LA Woman toy with similar iconography. This place was her playground, the emphasis on play. So why should we remember her seriously? Why does she arrive, as I believe, in the pantheon of important writers?

Unlike other legendary LA or rather Hollywood columnists, since that distinction matters in this case, Babitz was born here. Unlike Didion, unlike Raymond Chandler and Nathanael West, Babitz grew up on Cheremoya Avenue. You wouldn’t think that matters because a great writer is a great writer and the soil in Los Angeles is fertile enough to support all kinds of transplants, but it is. She understood this place from the inside, and besides, she adored it without apologizing.

It took some kind of courage. (Do you think any of these writers, or any serious writer, was ready to embrace LA wholeheartedly? William Faulkner called it too big, too strong, and generally trite in concept.) But it was not that kind of courage, that she trojan Engaged in her work through her image of a sexual kitten, this makes her work important, but rather of a different kind, which carried sharp ideas on the condition wider to be (briefly) alive.

Open any of his books almost at random and you will probably find something. A passage in Eves Hollywood describes the exhilaration of hearing a favorite song as booster shots because they make you stronger, we all know that feeling, then back off: Life fades away when death, people who have fun without you, is forgotten. Time goes unnoticed and time is all you get.

People are having fun without you. Such a Babitzian way of imagining death. But whether or not everyone was having fun without Eve as much as she wanted (probably not), I can’t help but wonder if her real theme was time. Like any great writer, she understood that the only thing worth contemplating is death, that everything between us and the grave must be written lest it disappear without being recorded at all, and that the only way to contemplate the time is to contemplate up, which she did with all she had.

From the same Los Angeles wind that Chandler and Didion described in murderous terms, she wrote, The Santa Anas were blowing so hard that the spotlight was the only thing in the sky that was straight. From Dodger Stadium, she described the mown grass in patterns like Japanese sand gardens and the earth carved out in a swirling bas-relief. From Ports, her most beloved Hollywood restaurant, which closed in 1992, she notes a brand of mineral water served in brandy glasses with plenty of ice and a wedge of lime. Her writing is brimming with local detail that turns into an elaborate metaphor (Ports also had the feel of a colonial outpost, where its rainy-day crowds were crowded like the subway at 5:15 a.m.), and she saturates throughout. languor both erotic and narcotic. . Every writer who has ever described the pleasure of this place owes him a debt beyond imagination. Without it, we could still think of LA like Faulkner did.

And yet, behind all this erotic joy (and Eves’ work is far less explicit than, say, Ulysses, if he kept track of who is writing about sex without being ashamed of it) hides this relentless gaze on mortality. . It is no coincidence that Slow Days, Fast Company (his best book; if you’ve never read Babitz, start there) doesn’t open with a haze of Quaalude or a late night at the Château but with a riff on Forest Lawn Cemetery. This book may be the quintessential LA hedonism chronicle, but it has known from the start exactly where it’s going. Where we are all going.

I did not have the pleasure of knowing Eve, really I arrived at her job relatively late, and we communicated mainly through her sister but I know that later in her life she became a very person. private. It’s a private life that deserves to be honored even now, especially now, as his work was always in danger of being subsumed by a glamorous public image. Read it now, because time is all we get, because it’s something you should do before anything else, she described the desert oases of Palm Springs and Bakersfield; Emerald Bay; the old bones from the Garden of Allah; the houses of Bunker Hill all disappear. And before you too.

Specktor is the most recent author of Always Crashing in the Same Car: On Art, Crisis and Los Angeles, California.