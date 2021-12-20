UMN employees voice disapproval of Gabels’ pay rise – The Minnesota Daily

Many University of Minnesota staff and faculty have not supported President Gabels’ recent salary and benefit hikes, especially because they said they did not receive any fair compensation for working during the pandemic.

The University of Minnesota board of trustees on Friday approved a new employment contract and a significant salary increase for President Joan Gabel, which has drawn growing disapproval from staff and faculty.

Professors in the universities section of the American Association of University Teachers (AAUP) criticized Gabels’ salary increase in large part because other employees were not paid fairly for their work during the pandemic and to deal with the rising cost of living.

Gabel could earn more than $ 1.1 million with salary increases, bonuses and additional retirement funds by the end of his employment in 2026 with the new contract. That would make Gabel the first university president to earn $ 1 million, according to the AAUP press release on Thursday.

The board increased Gabels’ salary to put his earnings in line with the salaries of presidents of other Big Ten institutions, according to the record from Friday’s meeting. The record indicates that professors at the Twin Cities campus are on average paid 5% less than professors at most comparable institutions.

Knowing that our salaries are about 5% lower than our counterpart institutions, it’s really hard to see someone who’s already incredibly well paid get that surprisingly big bump, said anthropology professor Karen-Sue Taussig.

Professors receive salary increases in a few scenarios, including promotions and increases drawn from an annual merit pool.

For teachers, we’re not getting any increase in the cost of living, Taussig said.

There is no reason why our president should not be paid in the midst of our counterpart institutions, Taussig said. But then, faculty and staff should be recognized and rewarded alike.

Professors have worked throughout the pandemic to ensure that students receive a high-quality education, such as learning new technologies and navigating online courses, Taussig said.

She said staff also went to great lengths to ensure the safety and health of students on campus. Janitorial staff cleaned and sanitized spaces on campus more often, and facilities management analyzed ventilation and air quality.

All of these employees should be recognized and rewarded for their efforts with Gabel, Taussig said.

Unionized academic staff are set to receive a 1.5% pay rise, as national inflation rates rise and many face unforeseen expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, political science professor Nancy said Luxon in an email to the Minnesota Daily.

Prices in the Twin Cities region are currently up 6.9% from a year ago, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The staff in particular have worked tirelessly to keep the gears of the U turning for the past two years, Luxon said. Today, many are retiring prematurely or looking for other work because they are overworked and underpaid.

Office workers who will receive the 1.5% increase earn an average of about $ 45,000, according to the AAUP statement. With a 1.5% increase, the incomes of these workers would rise to about $ 45,675, which is below the Hennepin County living wage for a family of three.

The current living wage for a family with two working adults and one child in Hennepin County is approximately $ 78,000.

The universities’ model for granting salary increases to professors does not match the cost of living, according to Taussig.

For faculty salary increases, the University gives departments a monetary figure that indicates the amount of money available for merit salary increases each year. Each department receives a percentage of the total sum of the department’s salaries which must be distributed among professors according to merit, so it cannot be distributed equally, Taussig said.

For example, if the University decides to increase the merit pool by 2%, each department receives 2% of the sum of all department salaries. This extra money is then distributed among faculty based on merit and performance for that year. This means that some professors could receive a 1% raise while others could receive a 4% raise.

The minimum wage for full-time professors, associate professors and assistant professors is currently $ 46,116 per year. If a professor earning minimum wage receives a 2% increase over one year, his or her salary will rise to about $ 47,038.

According to the AAUP press release, the decreases in the annual merit reserve will have no impact on Gabels’ salary. For example, if the board approves a 4% merit reserve increase in one year, Gabels’ annual increase would drop from 3% to 4%. However, if the merit pool is 2%, Gabel would still receive a 3% raise.

The University generally grants merit bonuses between 0 and 2%. In the past 20 years that Taussig has worked at the University, she said the merit pool has rarely exceeded 2%.

Over the past five years, universities’ cumulative merit pool has averaged 2.06% lower than national education merit increases, 3.63% lower in Minneapolis and St. Paul, and 3.71% lower than all industries combined.

The board is currently considering a 3% merit pool for the next fiscal year. While this increase is not insignificant, Taussig said, it does not fully offset salary cuts and additional work undertaken by faculty in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Personally, I don’t mind if the regents want to support this [new contract] as long as they have a plan to recognize all other efforts [by staff and faculty], Taussig said. And not only to recognize it, but to reward it