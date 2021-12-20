Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui isn’t just about trans portrayal, but also says a lot about the support their partners need

As a queer person living in India, I was surprised, and even proud, to see Bollywood do much better than before in terms of transgender representation.

It seems impossible to name even a single Bollywood film that tells the story of a transgender protagonist with dignity and care, without using them for comedic relief, and thanks to the joint efforts of a trans screenwriter, a trans filmmaker and a trans actor. You might think I’m asking for the moon, but we can’t manifest something without dreaming about it first.

Abhishek Kapoors movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021) is a stepping stone towards this dream.

It does not check all of the boxes listed above. However, this is a sincere attempt to explore what a love affair between a transgender woman and a cisgender man might look like. The director, who has made films like Rock On !! (2008), Kai po che (2013), Fitoor (2013), and Kedarnath (2018), has the talented actors Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana playing the romantic lead roles. This is not a documentary film, but reflects the real experiences of trans people.

Maanvi Brar, the trans woman in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, has developed as an endearing person who commands the respect of the viewer. She does not yearn for anyone's pity or sympathy. Growing thick skin might not keep her from hurting herself, but it has taught her how to survive in a world hostile to trans people.

Maanvi (played by Vaani) was presented quite differently from trans characters seen previously in Bollywood. You may remember Maharani (played by Sadashiv Amrapurkar) from the movie Mahesh Bhatts Sadak (1991), who owns a brothel and is involved in trafficking cisgender women, and Lajja Shankar Pandey (played by Ashutosh Rana) in the film Tanuja Chandras Sangharsh (1999), who abducts and sacrifices children.

Maanvi is a Zumba teacher from Ambala, who moved to Chandigarh after her gender affirmation surgery. The film examines the social and emotional aspects of the transition in addition to the medical aspect. It highlights the stigma and discrimination transgender people face in various spheres of life when expressing the gender they identify with. They are harassed with questions about their genitals and their past.

I watched Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui shortly after attending the 2sd National LGBTQI + Health Symposium in Delhi December 9-11. When I went to the movie theater, I took with me the testimonials and anecdotes I heard from trans people at the symposium.

It’s an important film not only from a trans portrayal perspective in Bollywood, but also because of what it says about the support parents and partners of trans people need.

They often have no idea how to react when their loved one confides in them. They are completely overwhelmed by the new knowledge they have received, and it is difficult for them to integrate it. Since they don’t know anyone else who is trans, they end up saying mean things that they later regret. Sometimes the damage they cause is irreparable. They are so focused on their own discomfort that they forget what the trans person has been through.

Manvinder Munjal (played by Khurrana) is the cisgender man Maanvi falls in love with. He is a bodybuilder and gym instructor. When Maanvi talks to her, he is extremely cruel to her. He equates being locked up with being a cheater. Maanvi acknowledges his disappointment, apologizes for his silence, and tries to explain his side of the story. It takes a long time for Manvinder to realize that Maanvi is not a woman disguised as a man.

This movie might remind you of the Abir Senguptas web series Pati, Patni Aur Panga (2020), which revolves around the love story of a transgender woman named Shivani (played by Adah Sharma) and a cisgender man named Romanchak (played by Naveen Kasturia). However, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was designed with much more sensitivity.

Romanchak sues Shivani, divorces and shames her for being a trans woman. His mother is portrayed as a wicked person who makes Shivanis life miserable. These two magically transform into allies at the end of the series. Manvinder is angry with Maanvi but he is not vindictive. He is angry when his sisters humiliate Maanvi because he keeps taking care of her. He tries to educate himself because he wants to get to know her.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui takes an empathetic approach to some of the cisgender characters. They are portrayed as ignorant, not hateful. Manvinder, for example, watches videos to learn more about gender affirmation procedures. He asks a trans woman for advice. He also visits a mental health professional who asserts his trans identity. Manvinder apologizes to Maanvi for the harm he has caused due to his ignorance.

The film shows him bathing after realizing he has had sex with a trans woman. At this point, he doesn’t know the difference between a heterosexual trans woman and a cisgender gay man. Is it homophobia or transphobia? These terms are meaningless to Manvinder. As he mentions later in the film, he studied at a public school where there was absolutely no conversation about what it means to be a transgender or cisgender person.

Maanvis’ father, Mohinder Brar (played by Kanwaljit Singh) is proud of her. Her unconditional love anchors Maanvi when she feels weak. Maanvis’ mother Navjot Brar (played by Satwant Kaur) worries about her family’s image in society and how tarnished she is because of Maanvi. Manu is missed by the son she gave birth to. She does not accept the fact that her child is now an adult and identifies as her daughter Maanvi.

There are other moments in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui it can be triggering for trans people because it uses vocabulary that insults and dehumanizes them. These slurs were used to make viewers reflect on the risks and dangers transgender people face when entering public spaces. Whenever this happens to Maanvi, it appears she is stabbed by family members and strangers who seem unaware of the violence words can inflict.

I was delighted to see that Maanvi has easy access to health services and health professionals, but I also noticed that this is possible because she is financially well off. I suddenly remembered a presentation at the LGBTQI + Health Symposium made by Dr Prachi Rathore, who is a doctor at Mitr Clinic in Hyderabad. It is a clinic run by trans people for trans people so that they can safely access affordable and sexist medical services.

VAani’s performance certainly deserves a standing ovation. She seems to have put a lot of effort into feeling the inner and outer journeys of the character she’s committed to playing for. The blend of confidence and vulnerability she brings to the screen has been appreciated by various trans people, including screenwriter Gazal Dhaliwal who wrote the screenplay for the film Shelly Chopra Dhars. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019).

Mohinder Kapoor in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Reminded me of Balbir Chaudhary (played by Anil Kapoor) who is the father of a lesbian girl named Sweety Chaudhary (played by Sonam Kapoor) in the movie Dhars. These fathers want the best for their daughters. They are loving and protective, but they know they cannot rush to save their daughters in times of crisis. They learn to rest knowing that their love is enough.

I look forward to the day when India has a number of support groups to serve parents and partners of trans people. It can be empowering to meet people with similar experiences, share stories, exchange resources, and form coalitions to demand services from the state.

Chintan Girish Modi is a freelance writer, journalist and book reviewer.