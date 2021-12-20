NBCUniversal Chief Diversity Exec talks about Hollywood’s changes and challenges

Craig Robinson, director of diversity at NBCUniversal, looks back on his decade in this role.

Robinson has gone from being the only non-white executive in NBCU’s C-suite to a team of 42% people of color.

“No one responds well to rattlesabers or the diversity police,” said Robinson.

Just weeks after George Floyd’s murder sparked a global outcry against racial and social injustice, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts reached out to Craig Robinson, head of diversity at NBCUniversal. Roberts asked him to lead a $ 100 million commitment $ 75 million in cash, the balance of advertising inventory to fight injustice and inequality.

The news spread in the press as well as internally Comcastsubsidiaries of, which include Xfinity and Sky. Typically, corporate mass emails don’t elicit a lot of responses, but Roberts’ memo elicited “dozens, if not hundreds,” of messages, Robinson said of Xfinity customer service representatives in Georgia and divisional employees who would generally not feel obligated or empowered. , to send an email to their CEO.

The messages were filled with gratitude but also with concern.

“I found it amazing,” Robinson told Insider, “how emboldened people generally felt respectful, but the line had just been crossed. And people said, we’re not going to tolerate it. .. They overflowed. “

NBCU’s initiative is a highlight for Robinson, who just completed a decade leading the company’s diversity and inclusion efforts, the second person to hold the role since its inception in 2007. the 25-year-old company grew up with a passion for civil rights and social justice: her Chinese-American mother, 88, helped low-income families and her late father was an early black consultant for Fair Employment Practices. Committee.

Hollywood is striving to move away from a long, dark history of fairness and representation as recent well-meaning studio efforts dedicate resources to inclusion and foster diversity on screen. The ongoing Golden Globes scandal, in which the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was exposed for its lack of a single black member, is emblematic of the industry’s deep unconscious prejudices. (NBC decided not to televise the 2022 Globes due to the controversy.)

“One of the things people need to keep in mind is that no one responds well to rattlesabers or the diversity police,” said Robinson. “Even when someone is indeed guilty enough, no one wants to be lectured.”

He recalls working with former Comcast CEO Steve Burke before Jeff Shell took on the role.

“Steve Burke was a brilliant leader, but and I would put it in the face, a leader who doesn’t wake up every day thinking about diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Robinson. “[He] wasn’t going to object, but he really didn’t know how to propel it himself. “

Robinson looked at his access to Burke, framing inclusion issues through the lens of what would benefit the business.

“When Steve took over, I was the only person of color on his direct reporting leadership team, which numbered around 15 people,” said Robinson. “In the eight years he’s been here, I think he’s added four or five people of color.”

Today, 42% of Shell’s direct reports are women and 42% are people of color, Robinson said. And NBCU is hiring to expand Diversity, Equality and Inclusion teams across all divisions. The ground is “very competitive”, he added.

“I have never received so many requests from companies looking for diversity leaders,” said Robinson. “It’s shocking to me when I saw some of the hires that they don’t expect from people with real experience because they just need someone now. They are willing to train them in. sort of on the go. ”

This can be a “recipe for failure”, he added.

Reflecting on his accomplishments, Robinson points out with particular pride that OUT @ NBCU has become the first LGBTQ + group to officially parade in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City.

“Everyone on the parade commission kept saying, ‘Gays have been walking for years,'” Robinson recalls. “And we’re like, ‘It doesn’t matter, because you don’t let us say that we are members of the community. “So this 2015 show is a moment that still gives me chills when I think about it, because it really made national and international news.”

Amid the seismic changes resulting from social justice movements and pandemic calculations, Robinson finds himself in “a wonderful place to be at this point in my career,” he said, “even though the events of the last years and a half have occurred of some deep and deep tragedies. ”