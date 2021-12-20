Vaani Kapoor, who is currently loved and admired for her role as Maanvi Brar in the recent outing Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, is happy with the way her career has progressed. The actress who debuted with Shudh Desi Romance, spoke about her roles and her future in a segment on msn.com and we refer to that story for our article here.

“I was completely blown away by the script. Nothing like this has been done before, and these are (such) topics and stories that should be told. It’s a privilege to be a part of a movie like this. When a filmmaker like Gattu (Abhishek Kapoor), an actor like Ayushmann Khurrana back it up, you know the sensibilities are there, and they’ll make a film responsibly, with the utmost sensitivity and seriousness. So I saw it as a great opportunity, to be part of a movie, which has such an amazing message.

On her next project, Shamshera, Vaani says, “’Shamshera’ has been an incredible journey for me. It’s a period drama film, and I’ve never done anything like it before. The movie will be released in March (2022), and it will be the first time that I will be sharing the screen with Ranbir (Kapoor) and Sanjay Dutt sir.

Good luck, Vaani !!

