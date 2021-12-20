Abell Auction Co. Presents Estate of Legendary Comedian and Actor Don Rickles





ANGELS–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Fans and admirers of legendary stand-up comedian Don Rickles can bid on personal effects at his beautifully landscaped Los Angeles estate, which he shared with his wife Barbara, on Thursday, Jan.13 at 10:00 a.m. PAH. The live online sale will feature an assortment of Toy Story movie memorabilia, performance tuxedos, annotated scripts, signed sports collectibles, celebrity photographs and beautiful furniture. Rickles’ career in insult comedy spanned more than six decades, during which time he made fun of almost everyone he met, from Hollywood celebrities and public figures to viewers and crowds alike. Las Vegas showrooms. His fame as a star in Las Vegas hotels skyrocketed after meeting Frank Sinatra at a show in 1957, marking the start of a lifelong personal friendship. One of the highlights of Rickles’ career was accompanying Sinatra for a comedy at President Ronald Reagan’s Second Inaugural Ball in 1985. Rickles’ comedic success led to numerous film roles and television appearances. His film credits include Run Silent, Run Deep (1958), Enter Laughing (1967), Kelly’s Heroes (1970) and Casino (1995). Beginning in 1995, he provided the voice of Mr. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise. After her death in 2017 at the age of 90, Rickles’ voice was featured in Toy Story 4 using previous footage and recordings to honor her memory. During his legendary career, Rickles has also appeared in television episodes of The Twilight Zone, The Andy Griffith Show, The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Beverly Hillbillies, Gilligans Island, I Dream of Jeannie, Get Smart and many more. . He was a frequent guest on talk shows and variety shows, including The Dean Martin Show, The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Late Show with David Letterman, and Jimmy Kimmel Live. Each article from Don and Barbara Rickles ‘Mediterranean-style estate provides insight into the artists’ incredible lives, careers, and personal interests. An array of embossed maps from major locations where Rickles has performed and a collection of celebrity photographs with ink inscriptions (circa 1960s) will be among the unique items on offer. The photographs feature celebrities such as Elizabeth Taylor, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Zsa Zsa Gabor, Sidney Poitier, Ernest Borgnine, Betty Grable, Milton Berle, Red Buttons, Anthony Quinn, Joan Collins, Johnny Weissmuller, Ann Rutherford, Cyd Charisse, Lauren Bacall, Ann Miller and many more. Highlighted pieces from the sale include a Friars Club 2013 Lifetime Achievement Award ($ 800 – $ 1,200); 2012 Johnny Carson Award ($ 600 to $ 800); custom hardcover photo album ($ 500- $ 700); Hall of Famer model bat ($ 1,000 to $ 1,500); multiplayer signed first baseman’s glove ($ 1,000 to $ 1,500); Willie Mays signed and recorded baseball ($ 800 to $ 1,200); 1976 Yankees Munson and others signed baseball ($ 500 to $ 700); Neoclassical console table ($ 800 to $ 1,200); and lacquered wood and metal trunk ($ 300- $ 500). Abell is honored to present a superb collection of items from the longtime Los Angeles residency of Don Rickles, whose comedic genius and contributions to the entertainment industry are indelibly marked in history, said the Senior Vice President of Business Development Joe Baratta. It’s an opportunity for fans and collectors to acquire unique items representing his career and diverse accomplishments, as well as treasured items from the longtime Los Angeles household he shared with his wife Barbara. An auction preview will be held at the Abell Gallery (2613 Yates Ave. in Los Angeles) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on January 5-7 and January 10-12, or by appointment. A complete catalog will be available by January 1 on www.abell.com. Buyers can place mail-order auctions with Abell directly, bid over the phone, or bid online at LiveAuctioneers.com and priceless.com. For more information call 800.404.2235 or visit www.abell.com.

