Trinity Investments and Oaktree acquire W Hollywood





ANGELS–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) – A joint venture between funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC, a subsidiary of Trinity Real Estate Investments LLC (Trinity), and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, LP (Oaktree) today announced the acquisition of W Hollywood, a 305- key luxury hotel located in the heart of Hollywood. As a result of the transaction, Trinity and Oaktree will embark on a multi-million dollar capital improvement plan that will both elevate the hotel and enhance Marriott International’s design and positioning of the W brand. Hotels globally as it evolves to meet the future needs of luxury travelers. . By acquiring W Hollywood, we are expanding our long-standing partnerships with Oaktree and Marriott International by repositioning a renowned asset in one of the country’s most famous locations, said Sean Hehir, Managing Partner, President and CEO of Trinity. In addition, this acquisition aligns perfectly with our investment strategy, as we were able to leverage our significant operational expertise to improve the attractiveness and value of properties, such as what we achieved with Oaktree and Marriott International in Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kaanapali. We believe this acquisition reflects our ability to identify attractive hospitality investment opportunities that are poised to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns. Opened in 2010 as the first purpose-built luxury lifestyle hotel in greater Los Angeles, the historic property is located at the iconic intersection of Hollywood and Vine, boasting a wide range of driving forces from business and leisure demand. The W Hollywood has 265 guest rooms and 40 suites, putting guests at the center of top attractions such as the Hollywood Pantages Theater, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Capitol Records Building. Additionally, the expansion of tech entertainment and streaming production has dramatically altered the Hollywood landscape, with Netflix alone leasing nearly 1.6 million square feet of retail space over the past five years. We believe the tech entertainment industry will continue to be a significant demand driver for hospitality and entertainment options, positioning W Hollywood for continued success. We are delighted to acquire the W Hollywood, a historic property in the heart of Hollywood experiencing an urban renewal driven by the rise of streaming content, said John Brady, Managing Director and Group Head of Global Real Estate at Oaktree. We value our partnerships with Trinity and Marriott International and are confident in the teams’ ability to deliver on our collective vision of reviving the W Hollywood into a world-class hotel. Trinity and Oaktree plan to undertake a comprehensive capital improvement program to completely reposition W Hollywood, allowing this iconic asset to re-establish its prominence as one of the best luxury lifestyle properties in Los Angeles. The plans include the complete upgrade of all rooms that have not been changed significantly since the hotel opened and the public areas. The partnership will enhance the property’s food and beverage outlets, pool deck, event spaces, lobby and check-in experience. A reinvention of the hotel’s wellness offerings, including first-class fitness and spa experiences, is also integral to the renovation. Additionally, Trinity and Oaktree will leverage their in-depth institutional knowledge and experience in owning and operating luxury hotels to explore additional opportunities to maximize value. The city of Los Angeles, as well as the W Hotels brand, has evolved significantly since the opening of W Hollywood over a decade ago, said Chris Gabaldon, Senior Vice President, Luxury Brands, Marriott International. As this evolution continues, we are thrilled to have a visionary partner on board to usher in a new era for this iconic hotel – one that offers worldwide travelers and locals the kind of energy and excitement that only W can deliver in a luxury hotel. About Trinity Real Estate Investments LLC Trinity is a private real estate investment firm specializing in value-added opportunities for 26 years. Based in Honolulu, Hawaii, with an office in Beverly Hills, CA, Trinity focuses on unique real estate investments in world class markets and has invested over $ 7 billion in the United States, Mexico, Europe and in Japan by drawing on its deep institutional knowledge and long-standing local relationships. For more information, please visit the Trinity website at www.trinityinvestments.com. About Oaktree Capital Management Oaktree is a leading global investment manager specializing in alternative investments, with $ 158 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. The company emphasizes an opportunistic, value-driven and risk-based approach controlled for investments in credit, private equity, real estate assets and listed stocks. The company has more than 1,000 employees and offices in 19 cities around the world. For more information, please visit the Oaktrees website at www.oaktreecapital.com.

