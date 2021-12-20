Emily in Paris Season 2: Looks to watch





After Emily arrived in Paris on Netflix last fall, the series about a young American marketing ace stumbling through life in a new city has been derided for portraying a fantastic version of French culture. Parisians have bristled with the inaccuracies and clichés of the shows, from people who smoke in the office to the number of berets on the screen. It’s the show the French love to hate, said Marylin Fitoussi, the show’s costume designer. Still, the show offered a welcome escape for those stuck at home. It was a hot bath for weary souls; a silly, romantic and candy-colored adventure through a beautiful city untouched by the pandemic. Clothing played a role in this. Ms. Fitoussi had originally tried realism with certain outfits. For Mindy (Ashley Park), a moonlighting heiress as a nanny and Emily’s first real friend in Paris, her instinct was to dress her in comfortable clothes and sneakers. But that changed after a conversation with show costume consultant Patricia Field, known for her fantastic costumes on Sex and the City.

They told me the magic phrase: Marylin, we don’t care about reality, said Ms Fitoussi, who appeared on a Zoom call wearing a black turban, a gold-collared shirt under a printed yellow jacket and a fan. huge sculptural rings. It’s my mojo in life. For Season 2, released on December 22, Ms. Fitoussi and Ms. Field were determined to push the runway fashions even further. Emily (Lily Collins) navigates a sticky love triangle but settles down in Paris life, and her style has become more sophisticated, if not less eye-catching. Even Emily’s imperious boss, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), pushes the boundaries of French workwear, showing up in metallic costumes and dramatic bangs. As these outfits show, more is always more at Emilys Paris.

A bold print and a powerful suit Emily has evolved beyond a certain Eiffel Tower print from Season 1, but the obvious remains her signature. For an evening on the Seine promoting a collection of heart-shaped jewelry from Chopard, she wears a white Anouki dress covered in red hearts. Ms. Field was not sold on the dress when Ms. Fitoussi purchased it. At first I just didn’t know where the heck I would use it because it sounds so silly in a way, Ms Field said on a video call. But along came this scene. Ms. Fitoussi said she liked puffed sleeves. Pat hated sleeves, and I said: Sleeveless dress is nothing. It’s just a hit with hearts, she said. (The red and pink striped jacket Emily wears with the dress had to be custom made to fit over them.)

Mindy, meanwhile, joined a group, bringing her vocal talents to the streets of Paris. (Ms. Park was nominated for a Tony and a Grammy.) Her performance scenes gave the costume team a chance to go wild with sequins and feathers. Example: the sparkling green Zadig & Voltaire suit that she wears to sing during the Chopard party, associated with sparkling Roger Vivier pumps. Were so used to Mindy being very sexy, very feminine, very outrageous, Ms. Fitoussi said. I said, how about a costume? To give this look the Mindy touch, in Ms. Fitoussis’ words, they upped the glamor quotient with a vintage rhinestone necklace flowing down her throat.

A new approach to French style Sylvie is the first to denounce Emily on her ignorance of French culture and American arrogance, berating her for talking shop at parties and for treating Paris like her personal amusement park. But while Emilys’ boss is in many ways the archetypal Frenchwoman of the show, Ms. Fitoussi had no interest in dressing her as such. I know how to draw the perfect Frenchwoman, she says, recounting boring basics: bluejeans, t-shirts, white sneakers, black or navy jacket, beige if you’re crazy today.

For season 2, Ms. Fitoussi dressed Sylvie in several costumes in bright red and silver tones. (Silver became known on set as the Mick Jagger costume.) An eye-catching office look features a Saint Laurent gold button-down neckline, a black Maje skirt with a thigh slit, and an Alaa belt. It’s my idea of ​​business attire, Ms. Fitoussi said. Black skirt, but instead of a white, black or navy blue, you put on gold.

Design for a new character Some of the season’s most extravagant looks belong to a new character, a fashion designer named Gregory Elliott Dupree (Jeremy O. Harris). He first appeared in Saint-Tropez with a Casablanca green and white faux fur coat slung over the shoulder and a supple Patou hat on his head (accessorized with a yellow Dolce & Gabbana flower pin). The truth is, when Jeremy O. Harris walked through the door, he was dressedMs Field said. I like, perfect. I have no work to do. While Ms. Fitoussi has a special affinity for Gregory If I were a man I would look exactly like Gregory Dupree, she strongly identifies with Emily’s fashion sensibility. I’m always very colorful, and I mix up the patterns because I was a textile designer, she says. In Paris, people call me the parrot, call me the clown.

For her, the important thing is that Emily retains her daring sensibility, even as she begins to learn the language and customs of her new town. I don’t want her to look like an ordinary French girl, Ms. Fitoussi said. I don’t want to make a clone of what is French or what is supposed to be French fashion. If I do this, I fail.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/20/style/emily-in-paris-season-2-fashion.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos