Entertainment
Daily COVID-19 cases up 10% for a week as US braces for Omicron surge
1/6
December 20 (UPI) – New data showed on Monday that the United States averaged more than 130,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day, a 10% increase in just a week, as officials braced for an increase triggered by the Omicron variant.
The country recorded 913,491 new cases in the week ending Sunday, or 130,500 cases per day, according to compiled figures by Johns Hopkins University. That’s 10% more than the previous week’s average of 119,000 cases and equates to a level last seen during the Delta variant’s surge last summer.
Overall, the United States has recorded around 51 million confirmed cases and more than 807,000 associated deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020, Johns Hopkins reported.
Almost 77% of the country’s intensive care beds were already in use as of Monday, with 9% of them – more than 68,000 beds – occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to a pointing kept by the Department of Health and Social Services.
The latest pandemic wave comes as the highly transmissible variant of Omicron has been detected in 46 states, with only Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Oklahoma yet to report cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, warned Sunday that Omicron “would take over” because of its “remarkable” transmissibility.
“We’re going to see significant stress in some parts of the country on the hospital system, especially in areas where you have low immunization levels,” he said.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio predicted on Monday that a significant increase in the number of cases is coming for the nation’s largest city, which over the past week has seen its daily case count more than double.
“It’s going to be a very difficult few weeks”, he said in a daily update, but added that an analysis from city health officials said it would be “only a matter of weeks” before the situation calmed down.
“We’re going to see a very rapid upsurge in cases, we’re going to see a lot of New Yorkers affected by Omicron,” he said. “So far thank goodness based on everything we have seen the cases are milder than what we have experienced before.”
De Blasio is expected to decide this week whether the city will implement new limits on the iconic New Years Eve celebration that drew between 1 million and 2 million people to Times Square before the pandemic.
Further warnings and actions came from federal, state and local leaders at the start of the Christmas holiday week.
White House Press Secretary Jen Pskai told reporters that President Joe Biden’s scheduled remarks on Tuesday regarding the Omicron variant will not be used to announce new restrictions or closures related to COVID, but rather to tout “the benefits of being vaccinated, the steps we will take to increase access and to increase testing and risk to unvaccinated people. “
The president, she said, “would give a stern warning and make it clear that unvaccinated people will continue to cause hospitalizations and deaths.”
In Boston, new mayor Michelle Wu announced that indoor spaces, including restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues, will require proof of COVID-19 vaccines starting January 15.
“Vaccines are the most powerful tool we have to fight this pandemic,” she said. “Immunization saves lives, and closing the immunization gap is the best way to support and protect our communities, businesses and cultural institutions during this pandemic. ”
In North Carolina, state health officials have urged residents to get a COVID-19 booster as they prepare for the potential increase in the New Year.
Dr Mandy Cohen, North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary, told reporters that most of the state’s major hospitals have already detected cases of Omicron, and the strain will replace the Delta variant as the dominant variety early next month.
Cohen said Omicron could produce “a lot more than the highest number of cases we’ve seen in the Delta surge. I don’t want to give details here, but I think we could see as many as 10. 000 cases a day in It’s so contagious. “
Booster shots, she said, “are critical. Don’t wait.”
Former President Donald Trump revealed sunday he received a COVID-19 booster even as many other Republican politicians, including GOP governors such as Ron DeSantis in Florida, have made vaccine and mask resistance a central part of their arguments with voters.
Meanwhile, CNBC personality Jim Cramer was among the last celebrities to announce that they had tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.
Cramer, host of the network’s popular “Mad Money” show, revealed in a tweet that he was triply vaccinated, which he said kept him from becoming “much sicker”.
Sources
2/ https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2021/12/20/COVID-19-cases-10-week-omicron-surge/2531640032594/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]