Daily COVID-19 cases up 10% for a week as US braces for Omicron surge

People line up to be tested for COVID-19 in Times Square in New York on Monday as New York continues to set records for positive COVID cases and vacation travel accelerates. Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | License photo

December 20 (UPI) – New data showed on Monday that the United States averaged more than 130,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day, a 10% increase in just a week, as officials braced for an increase triggered by the Omicron variant. The country recorded 913,491 new cases in the week ending Sunday, or 130,500 cases per day, according to compiled figures by Johns Hopkins University. That’s 10% more than the previous week’s average of 119,000 cases and equates to a level last seen during the Delta variant’s surge last summer.

Overall, the United States has recorded around 51 million confirmed cases and more than 807,000 associated deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020, Johns Hopkins reported.

Almost 77% of the country’s intensive care beds were already in use as of Monday, with 9% of them – more than 68,000 beds – occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to a pointing kept by the Department of Health and Social Services.

The latest pandemic wave comes as the highly transmissible variant of Omicron has been detected in 46 states, with only Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Oklahoma yet to report cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, warned Sunday that Omicron “would take over” because of its “remarkable” transmissibility.

“We’re going to see significant stress in some parts of the country on the hospital system, especially in areas where you have low immunization levels,” he said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio predicted on Monday that a significant increase in the number of cases is coming for the nation’s largest city, which over the past week has seen its daily case count more than double.

“It’s going to be a very difficult few weeks”, he said in a daily update, but added that an analysis from city health officials said it would be “only a matter of weeks” before the situation calmed down.

“We’re going to see a very rapid upsurge in cases, we’re going to see a lot of New Yorkers affected by Omicron,” he said. “So far thank goodness based on everything we have seen the cases are milder than what we have experienced before.”

De Blasio is expected to decide this week whether the city will implement new limits on the iconic New Years Eve celebration that drew between 1 million and 2 million people to Times Square before the pandemic.

Further warnings and actions came from federal, state and local leaders at the start of the Christmas holiday week.

White House Press Secretary Jen Pskai told reporters that President Joe Biden’s scheduled remarks on Tuesday regarding the Omicron variant will not be used to announce new restrictions or closures related to COVID, but rather to tout “the benefits of being vaccinated, the steps we will take to increase access and to increase testing and risk to unvaccinated people. “

The president, she said, “would give a stern warning and make it clear that unvaccinated people will continue to cause hospitalizations and deaths.”

In Boston, new mayor Michelle Wu announced that indoor spaces, including restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues, will require proof of COVID-19 vaccines starting January 15.

“Vaccines are the most powerful tool we have to fight this pandemic,” she said. “Immunization saves lives, and closing the immunization gap is the best way to support and protect our communities, businesses and cultural institutions during this pandemic. ”

In North Carolina, state health officials have urged residents to get a COVID-19 booster as they prepare for the potential increase in the New Year.

Dr Mandy Cohen, North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary, told reporters that most of the state’s major hospitals have already detected cases of Omicron, and the strain will replace the Delta variant as the dominant variety early next month.

Cohen said Omicron could produce “a lot more than the highest number of cases we’ve seen in the Delta surge. I don’t want to give details here, but I think we could see as many as 10. 000 cases a day in It’s so contagious. “

Booster shots, she said, “are critical. Don’t wait.”

Former President Donald Trump revealed sunday he received a COVID-19 booster even as many other Republican politicians, including GOP governors such as Ron DeSantis in Florida, have made vaccine and mask resistance a central part of their arguments with voters.

Meanwhile, CNBC personality Jim Cramer was among the last celebrities to announce that they had tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

Cramer, host of the network’s popular “Mad Money” show, revealed in a tweet that he was triply vaccinated, which he said kept him from becoming “much sicker”.