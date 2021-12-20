With India winning Miss Universe 2021, it’s time to talk about all the popular beauty pageants from one era that became Bollywood stars over time. From Aishwarya Rai to Priyanka Chopra, the list goes on.

1. Aishwarya Rai became Miss World in 1994 and made her debut with Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar in 1997.

2. Sushmita Sen became Miss Universe in 1994. She debuted with Mahesh Bhatt’s Dastak in 1996

3. Urvashi Rautela was crowned Miss Diva Universe in 2015.

4. Neha Dhupia won the Femina Miss India 2002 competition.

5. Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World in 2000 and is now a world star.

