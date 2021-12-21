Yellowstone Recap: Season 4, Episode 2: The Phantom Pain

Yellowstone Phantom pain Season 4

Phantom Pain climaxes with the open cold: a light and fun scene in which John literally gets back into the saddle and Kayce finds him soaking in a hot spring. It creates a delicious father-son bond. Just take this exchange:

Kayce: You’re not supposed to ride a horse either.

John: He said don’t drive. Never mentioned anything about horses.

Kayce: I promise you horses are on the list of things you shouldn’t be riding.

John: You got shot; you are on horseback.

Kayce: I only got shot twice.

John: Well, so you win the prize for the smallest time, Kayce. I do not know what to tell you.

Okay, maybe writing it doesn’t convey it, but with Kevin Costner’s deadpan delivery, that last line made me laugh louder than any other line from John on this show. Later in the episode, when he tells Mia that Jimmy was lucky, he found her and she responds, I’m the lucky one, he says, no, honey, you’re not. Between these lines and his visit to the dormitory last episode, is John getting funny? If that means the writers are taking advantage of the comedic possibilities of Costner’s gritty tone and flat effect, I’ll be very happy.

Otherwise, the drop in quality from the first episode to the second is obvious. If Half the Money combined character drama and action to awe-inspiring effect, neither does Phantom Pain. It interrupts the progression of almost every story from the premiere, instead of checking everywhere else to deal with less compelling stories immediately.

The biggest threat to Dutton’s lands remains market stocks, but the construction project is halted when the team discovers several ancient relics. This appears to be a temporary stall, however; only one scene later, Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) promised Chief Rainwater funding for his casino if the hell is okay with letting them go ahead with the construction. She wants a casino that caters to the wealthy and fits in with luxury ski resorts and Michelin rated restaurants. This might be exactly what Rainwater needs to bring some cash into the reservation, but Warner’s real priorities are clearly set out as she walks away and mumbles, I can’t wait to open this place.

We haven’t heard much about Jimmy’s latest episode, but Phantom Pain is starting to set the stage for his departure for the spin-off. 6666. After months of physiotherapy, he was finally out of this episode, but he still hurts all over, even in areas where he has no sensation. John calls out for breaking his rodeo promise. His punishment? Go with Travis to where the Cowboy was invented in the hopes that hell finally grows up and learns responsibility.

But the development that takes the most screen time is also the one I have the most mixed feelings about: Beth and Rip pick up Carter, the 14-year-old girl Beth met in the hospital and who gets caught. trying to rob a convenience store with nowhere. else to go. I was a huge fan of the last episode of the Beth-Carter vignette, but making him a full-fledged actor immediately makes me a little suspicious.

Most of the episode isn’t about Carter bringing anything new to Beth, but Rips’ reluctant mentoring. He resists at first and almost abandons her on several occasions for his insolence and ingratitude. But in the end, he can’t help but keep the child with him and give him a job as a stall cleaner.

The parallels here would be obvious even if each character didn’t hammer them in: Carter is like a young Rip, finding purpose and community on the ranch so he doesn’t end up like his father. (Even Rip himself readily admits this, immediately explaining to John that Carter is like him.) all branded ranch hand in the hopes of avoiding a dark path and a life-changing experience through good old-fashioned hard work (and possibly murder, presumably).

There is some value in showing us how Rip connects to Carter. You can see him consciously imitating the methods of his mentors, robbing his new protege of that brutal nugget of wisdom: don’t think you deserve it. You don’t deserve it and you never will. My main problem so far is that, because the comparison is so straightforward, the dynamics are predictable with little new to say about either. More generally, focusing on a child we barely know may offer limited entertainment value. His really easy to become that boring new end-of-season child character, the cousin Olivier that’s distracting from the cast we know and love, and Carter has already moved closer.

At least Carter ends Phantom Pain on good terms with everyone: he shares a cozy Hamburger Helper dinner with Rip and Beth (an unusual display of domestic bliss) and later exchanges jokes with John. It’s shocking to see Beth in housewife mode, but it’s nice to see this new side of her, especially because this scene from Bob’s episodes assured me that the Beth we know won’t be leaving. so early. And i appreciate it Yellowstone let her be happy with Rip instead of forcing a conflict threatening their relationship.

Bringing in a new main character can be helpful in revitalizing the stories of other characters if they don’t distract too much. There is a lot of potential for Carters’ presence in the story although I enjoyed his first appearance more than this one. Hopefully future episodes balance its story better with the larger narrative.

In his only scene from this episode, Jamie enlists the help of his biological father, Garrett, to buy a property. Does he really feel the need to constantly mention to everyone that I’m doing this for myself?

No Monica or Tate this episode, which is a bit odd considering Tate killed a guy the last time we saw him, at least two months ago at story time.

Does the skull supporting the construction belong to the father buried during the 1893 flashback?

Excellent delivery from Weaver: I’m never early and I’m never late. I am the constant to which your time adapts.

There are more good quotes in the scene where Beth meets her former employers to discuss her severance pay. They are right to be worried about Beth’s story of malicious intent, but Bob still looks a little naive in describing himself as the biggest bear Beth shouldn’t be fighting with.

John hires a respected horse trainer named Travis to come work for Yellowstone and secure their legacy by building him a team. Travis is played by series co-creator Taylor Sheridan!

This is the last time I complain about Roarkes’ untimely death, but in every scene with Ellis Steele, I can’t help but wish to watch Josh Holloway instead. Then again, maybe partly because I’m suspicious of John Emmet Tracy after his terrible role as the infamous French inspector in Zombie. (It’s so much less fun than it looks.)

Beth just told Rip, we have a child now! But it’s hard not to feel sorry for Carter when the sheriff tells Beth, the best thing for this world is for him to fall asleep tonight and not wake up tomorrow morning.