5 Bollywood movies that didn’t impress audiences





Some films take off well while others fail to touch the hearts of audiences and / or also the box office. When a film fails bitterly or does not impress the viewer, it is seen that audiences go mad, sometimes even to abuse theaters, demanding repayment of the money they have lost. Here is a list of the 5 worst movies Bollywood has made in 2021, leaving audiences disappointed. 1. Radhe: your most wanted Bhai IMDb Rating: 1.8 / 10 The film belonged to the action genre, directed by Prabhudeva in which Salman Khan plays the role of Rajveer Shikawat aka Radhe. It was produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited under the Salman Khan Films banner. Set entirely in Mumbai, the film starred a cast consisting of Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani, Gautam Gulati, Zarina Wahab, and other supporting cast. IMDb 2. Hungama 2 IMDb Rating: 2.1 / 10 The first sequel titled Hungama, released in 2003, earned a 7.6 IMDb rating. It was a romantic comedy film directed by Priyadarshan and jointly produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain and Armaan Ventures. However, Hungama 2 failed to impress viewers despite its star cast – comedy superstars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever. IMDb 3.Roohi IMDb Rating: 4.3 / 10 Roohi was a horror film directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner. The film starred Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma, leaving audiences disappointed. IMDb 4- The train girl IMDb Rating: 4.4 / 10 The promos and teasers for the Netflix movie have raised high hopes, but this Parineeti Chopra star, based on Paula Hawkin’s novel, has failed all the excitement and expectations that were expected. Twitter: Parineeti Chopra 5- A Confidential Lahore IMDb Rating: 2.8 / 10 It was a ZEE5 Original romantic thriller starring Richa Chadha, Arunoday Singh, Karishma Tanna, and Khalid Siddiqui. The film was seen as an exercise in vain complementing the game with the spy thriller to have nothing big to capture the eyes of the audience. IMDb (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the article’s PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Monday December 20, 2021 5:59 PM IST

