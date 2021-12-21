Sayaka Kanda, Japanese voice actor for Frozen, dies at 35 after hotel fall





Japanese actress Sayaka Kanda, who played the character of Anna in the Japanese dub of Disney’s Frozen, has died.

Japanese actress Sayaka Kanda, who voiced the character of Anna in Disney’s Japanese dub of Frozen, is dead. She was 35 years old. the New York Post reports that Kanda was found unconscious around 1 p.m. Saturday in front of his hotel in Sapporo, in northern Japan. Stream more entertainment news live and on demand with Flash, Australia’s largest newscasting service. New to Flash? Try 14 days for free now> She was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. Representatives for the late actress believe she fell from her room on the 14th floor of the 22-story hotel, local publication Kyodo News reported. Police are investigating the case as probable suicide, but have yet to rule out foul play, the outlet added. The actress had been to a rehearsal for a performance of the musical My beautiful lady as late as Friday, but missed a Saturday rehearsal, its producers noted. “I would like to report to everyone who has supported Sayaka Kanda so far. Kanda Sayaka (35) died suddenly at 9.40 p.m. on December 18, 2021, ”Kamaichi Mitsuhisa, CEO of the Kanda Robe Co. agency, wrote in a statement. according to Yahoo. “We are so sorry to report such a report to all the fans who have supported us and all the people who took care of us.” In addition to Japan Frozen adaptation, Kanda was also known for her voice roles in video games Kingdom Hearts II and Danganronpa V3: Kill Harmony. A second-generation performer, she was the daughter of 70-year-old actor Masaki Kanda and 59-year-old singer Seiko Matsuda. Kanda’s career began at the age of 20 when she started performing in musicals. She was to play the role of Maetel in the musical Galaxy express 999 next April, according to Kyodo. Takako Matsu, who starred alongside Kanda in the Japanese dub Frozen as Elsa, said the news of Kanda’s death had left her “speechless,” according to Yahoo. “[The] the time we have spent together is an irreplaceable treasure for me. This article was originally published in the New York Post and has been reproduced with permission.

