Chris Noth: dumped by his wife in the middle of a sexual assault scandal?

Last week the entertainment world was stunned by claims that Sex and the city Star Chris Noth had sexually assaulted several women.

Noth has issued a statement denying the allegations, but the case against him appears to be continuously strengthening.

Just days after the claims of the first two victims were made public, a third woman claimed to have been raped by Noth.

Soon after, actress Zoe Lister-Jones accused Nothof of sexually harassing her while they were working together on the set of Law and order.

Soon after, Noth was abandoned by his art agency.

Chris Noth is no longer a customer, an A3 representative said in a public statement.

And that’s not the only relationship that could end for Noth.

The actor recently signed a deal with exercise equipment brand Peloton, but the deal was abruptly terminated this week.

Now, The sun is report that Noth’s wife, Tara Wilson, has been completely blinded by the allegations and “is not doing well” as a result of the allegations.

Sources say Wilson had no idea Noth was not monogamous, let alone engaged in predatory behavior.

He may be non-monogamous, we have established that his wife did not know. If anything, he’s guilty of it, “an insider told the outlet.

“She’s in LA and is very upset that she’s not doing well. They had planned to spend Christmas together, but we don’t know now.

However, the same source insisted that Noth’s friends believe there is no way he is guilty of the appalling acts he is accused of.

“There are two sides to every story and people need to know that before they judge,” the insider insisted.

The Chris I met is not the Chris described by these women, the source said.

All his friends support him. He’s a flirtation, but not a sordid one. He’s not Weinstein. I believe it and I think it did not go as it would have been described.

The allegations against Noth sent shock waves through the television industry.

Three of the accusers chose to remain anonymous, while Lister took to Instagram to offer a detailed account of Noth’s misconduct.

In my twenties, I worked at a club in New York City owned by Chris Noth and on the rare occasions he did show up he was always sexually inappropriate with another promoter, the actress wrote.

That same year, I was a guest star on Law and Order and it was his first episode of coming back as a detective after SATC. He was drunk on set, “Lister continued.

“During my interrogation scene, he had 22 ounces of beer under the table that he was drinking between takes. In one take, he walked up to me, sniffed my neck and whispered: You smell good. “, she recalls.

“I didn’t say anything. My club friend never said anything. It’s so rare that we do.

A police spokesperson said Noth “is not under investigation at this point.”

Chris knew the story was going to come out just a few days ago, The sunthe source said.

He is completely bewildered and blinded. He is absolutely appalled by these allegations and very confused as to why they are surfacing now, so close to the reboot.

The accusations made against me by people I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could be 30 years or 30 days ago, that still means no, that’s a line I haven’t crossed, “Noth said in a statement released last week.

The meetings were consensual. It’s hard not to question when these stories come out, ”the actor continued.

“I don’t know for sure why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.

We will have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.