What is American Underdog about? Faith-Based Photo Tells Kurt Warner’s Story

Former ESPN cameraman Andy Erwin recalls the filming of Super Bowl XXXVI when the St. Louis Rams faced the New England Patriots at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans in 2002.

At one end was Kurt Warner who became a part of The tradition of the Super Bowl, rising from grocery stockboy to two-time NFL MVP in the span of a few years and on the other was Tom Brady, who, at the age of 24, helped the Patriots to a 20-17 victory in a game that heralded the Patriots dynasty.

But for Erwin, one moment that really stood out was when he caught a glimpse of Warner’s connection to his wife Brenda.

I just watched how he interacted on the sidelines with this beautiful tattooed Marine with spiky hair in the stands, and that was his wife Brenda. The partnership between those two, I was like, I want to know the story behind this, Erwin told Religion News Service.

Twenty years later, Erwin tells this story.

American Underdog, a biopic of the life of Warner directed by Erwin and his brother Jon, hits theaters on Christmas Day. The film premiered on the red carpet in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 15.

Starring Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, and Dennis Quaid, the film is one of Kingdom Story Company’s other faith-based releases, which features I Still Believe, based on the real-life story of singer Jeremy Camp, and The Jesus. Revolution, inspired by the true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970s.

American Underdog focuses on Warner and Brendas’ relationship starting with their first meeting at a country bar. The two fall in love, but life together isn’t a quick and easy happy ending. An undrafted Warner works at a Hy-Vee grocery store in Iowa, as the couple grapple with financial hardship, uncertainty surrounding Warner’s footballing career and raise their two children, one of whom is disabled. Warner finally found some success as an arena football star before trying his luck with the NFL when called up by the St. Louis Rams.

One scene shows the couple struggling so hard that they run out of gas in the middle of a snowstorm as they travel to Mothers Warner’s house to find a warm place to stay. Warner, with a few dollars, drives a few miles to the gas station and comes back. He returns to find their truck covered in snow, with the family safe inside, but recognizing the danger his family was in.

Throughout the film, you see a glimpse of the role their Christian faith plays in the choices that each one makes.

At the start of the film, Brenda, who is divorced and has two children, tells Warner about her early aspirations to join the Marines and start a life in God’s Land after a woman in church told her God was going to do it. something great with you.

The film details how her ex-husband was unfaithful while she was pregnant with their second child and how her son went blind after her ex-husband accidentally abandoned him when he was only four months old. She calls her son a miracle.

As they begin a relationship, Warner asks Brenda if religion is important to her, and she responds by telling him that her relationship with God defines her.

As his efforts to play professional football look bleak, a frustrated Warner, who at one point is on food stamps, explains to Brenda whether he should give up. I just wonder why God would give me a dream that will probably never come true because I feel like it’s cruel, says Warner.

Brenda stands by his side and tells him to go fight for it. Just as Brenda encourages her to pursue her soccer dreams, Warner motivates her to continue her education even in the midst of their financial difficulties.

Throughout his NFL career, Warner did not hesitate to publicly praise his Christian faith.

After winning his first Super Bowl with the Rams in 2000, Warner said: Well, first of all, I must thank my Lord and Savior from above, thank you Jesus!

When Warner qualified for Super Bowl XLIII with the Arizona Cardinals, he said: There’s a reason I’m standing on this stage today, it’s because of my Lord up there. I have to say thank you to Jesus.

And, during his Hall of Fame speech, he said it was the only place this amazing journey can end. His last moment was for me. Mine is for him. Thank you Jesus.

For Erwin, faith is an integral part of the tapestry of sports culture.

For Kurt, he was one of the first in my young adult life that I remember being as daring as he was with it. He was one of the first to come out and say, This is who I am, Erwin said.

We thought this was a once in a lifetime opportunity to tell a story that was mainstream and largely relatable without having to apologize for who they are and what they believe, Erwin added. We have worked very hard to blend this world in as authentic a way as the world it came from.

In making this film, Erwin said he learned what produces a champion’s heart.

While Warner had the motivation, it was through the circumstances of life, the love of his family, Brenda and through his faith, that’s what really gave him the ability to fight through what. ‘he did.