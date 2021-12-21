The return of the historic Roxy Theater is a beacon for Quincy Square

PORT ORCHARD – The Heart by Heart New Years Eve concert featuring members of the legendary band Heart at the historic Roxy Theater in Bremerton is seen as the next step in the revamped venue’s return.

The musical event also brings the Quincy Square Project – an effort to turn downtown Bremerton’s Fourth Street into an entertainment mecca – one step closer to reality.

The 500-seat theater, built in 1941 and renovated in recent years, is equipped to show first-run and independent films, and present live performances similar to the New Year’s rock explosion. At its peak, the Roxy was headlining Bing Crosby and “Chairman of the Board” Frank Sinatra as performers on stage. The theater flourished from the 1940s to the 1970s until it was later closed due to the growth of multiplex cinemas in the area.

In 2015, the then dilapidated theater was granted a reprieve when it was bought by Sound West Group (SWG), a group of local investors who were looking to bring the Roxy back to life.

SWG reportedly contributed $ 750,000 to begin restoration efforts, which included redeveloping the nostalgic marquee up front with neon lights and purchasing a state-of-the-art projector and screen. The company also reinstalled the original theater lobby chandelier, which had been found on a farm in Silverdale.

Also in the theater is Asahel Curtis’ 35-foot panoramic photo of the 1908 Great White Fleet and the Bremerton Navy Yard.

During the restoration of the old cinema, the non-profit Roxy Bremerton foundation was established. The group was interested in renting and operating the theater, and eventually buying the building. The foundation started with $ 2.22 in its bank account, said foundation president Steve Sego.

Sego has been involved in several projects to modernize business enterprises around Kitsap County. Most recently he and his wife Coreen Haydock were part of a group that recently purchased another historic theater – this one in Port Orchard – which has been renamed Historic Polaris Theater and is currently under renovation.

After the Roxy Bremerton Foundation was established, the group began to seek grants and contributions to continue the restoration of the Roxy, Sego said.

The foundation upgraded the seating and replaced the 1940s ‘swamp cooler’ heat pump with an air conditioning system. Broadway-grade lighting and sound systems were purchased for live performances. Overall, the foundation has raised around $ 1 million and is now set to purchase the Roxy from SWG by the middle of next year, he said.

Once the foundation purchases the theater, the group plans to continue booking shows, including nationally recognized groups. The films will also continue to air, Sego said.

The Quincy Square project

The art-deco Roxy Theater, which celebrates its 80th anniversary this year, is considered the main stage of the Quincy Square development.

The ambitious Quincy Square project was born out of the efforts of local businesses and community leaders, including Sego, eager to revitalize the downtown area. The project aims to convert Fourth Street into a showcase for live music clubs, cultural arts, restaurants and hotels, Sego said.

Quincy Square will feature a giant keyboard built into the sidewalk along Fourth Street. The black and white piano keys will be large enough to be seen from space, Sego said. Fourth Street will also be reconfigured so that it can be closed during major events, he said.

“The idea is to make Quincy Square a cultural, musical and artistic hub. It will be an asset for the community, ”he said.

The namesake of Quincy Square

Quincy Square was named after legendary Grammy-winning musician, arranger and producer Quincy Jones, Sego explained. Jones, who has worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, lived in Bremerton for part of his youth. Her father brought the family to Kitsap County to find work at the shipyard.

During an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Jones spoke about how he was introduced to the music world during his time in Bremerton.

At 11, he and a few friends broke into the local National Guard armory because they heard there were lemon meringue pies and ice cream inside. After eating the pies and engaging in a food fight with them, young Jones walked into an office and saw a piano for the first time.

Touching the instrument, Jones told Colbert, “Every cell in my body has said that’s what you’re going to do for the rest of your life.”

And the rest is history of music. The 88-year-old legend has won 80 Grammy nominations and 28 Grammys. It was obvious to the planners of Quincy Square to name the district after the music legend.

A sparkling future

If the Historic Roxy Theater continues to increase the entertainment offerings in Kitsap – from first-run movies to flagship groups and other live shows – and Quincy Square attracts lively new businesses, Fourth Street looks set for greatness.

Upcoming New Years Eve celebrations at Quincy Square, Sego predicts, will include a one-block street party amid new live music clubs, restaurants, and even an outdoor music scene – think about the New Orleans’ famous Bourbon Street and New York Times Square.

“We plan to market the Roxy and Quincy Square to attract visitors from the Northwest and around the world,” Sego said.

