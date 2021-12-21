Hollywood Awards Season Events Hit by Covid Peak | News





Omicron-driven Covid spike begins to hit awards season in Hollywood, with the Palm Springs International Film Festival, the American Film Institute (AFI), and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) canceling all in-person events scheduled for January. The Palm Springs International Film Festival has canceled its Jan.6 awards ceremony, whose winners were to include Nicole Kidman, Kenneth Branagh and Penelope Cruz. The screening portion of the festival, which runs from January 7 to 12, will continue, although attendees will need to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks. The Palm Springs International Film Society said it was canceling the awards ceremony out of caution to ensure the health and safety of award winners, clients and staff. Organizers said they would provide details of a partnership with the Entertainment Tonight TV show soon to honor the winners. Bafta, meanwhile, has canceled his Tea Party, a traditional awards season gathering that was scheduled to take place on January 8 in Los Angeles. In a statement, Bafta said that given the uncertainties regarding the impact this current variant of Covid-19 will have on our community, the prudent decision for Bafta and our participants is to delay the resumption of these large-scale events at Los Angeles. AFI is postponing its awards lunch, scheduled for January 7, but plans to postpone the event to a later date. President and CEO Bob Gazzale said the Los Angeles event will be postponed until we can properly celebrate the artists in a way worthy of the gifts they have given to the world. The event had been organized to celebrate the AFIs recently announced ten films and ten television programs of the year, among them The power of the dog, West Side Story, Succession and The Underground Railroad. In other Covid-related developments, Lionsgate reportedly temporarily closed its Santa Monica office this week due to positive Covid tests among a handful of employees. And Starz, owned by Lionsgate, has reportedly taken similar action due to an outbreak among its employees. In Canada, Quebec authorities have announced that cinemas, as well as schools, bars and gymnasiums, must close at 5 p.m. local time as part of provincial measures to limit the effects of the Covid wave. Theaters in the United States have yet to be affected by the outbreak and many saw strong activity last weekend with the record opening of Spider-Man: No Path Home.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.screendaily.com/news/hollywood-awards-season-events-hit-by-covid-spike/5166188.article The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos