Jaya Bachchan loses his temper and curses ‘Aap Logon Kay Burey Din Aayenge’ to Rajya Sabha as Aishwarya Rai is summoned by the ED





It looks like things aren't going too well with the legendary Bachchan family from Bollywood. As recently as today, it was reported that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had been summoned by the ED for the Panama paper leak case. Well, now another shocking news regarding the family strikes is that actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan, who is the leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP), ended up having a verbal argument with the treasury banks over the remarks. personal against it. Let's see what the SP leader / actress said during the Rajya Sabha session. Jaya Bachchan's statements came when a member of parliament made a personal remark against her while speaking on the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021. She also called the president chaired by Bhubaneswar Kalita for not having heard what the opposition had to say. Expressing his thoughts on the bill, Jaya Bachchan said: "I don't want to thank you because I don't know if I should remember when you used to walk into the Well shouting… or today hui when you are sitting in the chair. " Since that moment, a verbal argument erupted when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Rakesh Sinha said he was against Jaya's remark on the chair. As the chaos increased, Bachchan then broke his silence on personal remarks made about him. She said: "I expect you to take action regarding the comment he made about me and my career. You want to be fair. You're sitting in the chair, you don't belong to any party, Sir. "How can they make personal remarks in the House?" Aap logon kay burey din aayenge, I curse you, "Jaya added in the Rajya Sabha Kalita later asked Bachchan to coerce himself during the ongoing debate, but politicians responded by saying that efforts had been made to silence the voices of opposition members. Ouch, this is a really heated discussion there! Speaking about the situation of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, she was recently questioned by the Directorate of Execution (ED) for her mention in the Panama Papers of 2016. According to the Economic Times, a case has been filed under the law of 2002 on the prevention of money laundering (PMLA) and an investigation will be carried out on this subject. Meanwhile, on a professional note, Jaya Bachchan will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Dharmendra.

