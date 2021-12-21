Love Bomb Room Community Raises $ 12,000 for Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood #CatchTheseCompliments Presented by RamsXor Group LLC, sponsored by the Black American Music Association | News

ANGELS, 20 December 2021 / PRNewswire / – The Love Bomb Room #CatchTheseCompliments produced by Blacktop UniverseCity, presented by RamsXor Group LLC, sponsored by the Black American Music Association, celebrated its first anniversary with the highly anticipated TLBR365, a charity event aimed at raising funds for The Boys & Club Girls of Hollywood.

The purpose of this event was to give back and celebrate life while inspiring greatness.

The 6-hour micro-day festival was held at The Spot-LA in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles, California, to Saturday 11 December, 2021. The event was filled with self-love talks, affirmations, spoken word, musical performances and dance. Talent lineup for TLBR365 included amazing artists including BillboardBaby, Arnstar, Odreii, Aziza Amour, Joella, Neferttiti, Ravina, M. Wildenfree, Malachi Rivers, and DJ SxO. TLBR‘The first keynote speaker was Joncquil Hope, MSEd, LPC, who spoke about the importance of personal care.

Founder Bighani “Tsunami” Energy said, “For the past 11 months, the Love Bomb Room community has celebrated themselves with compliments in the form of affirmations, music, comedy and conversation. to celebrate our first year, we decided to give back by complimenting and showing love to the children by organizing a charity event. Gilles Steinberg, Board of Directors of the Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood, to raise funds for children in need this holiday season. “

The Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood provides opportunities for students by offering programs in academia, health and wellness, arts, technology, science and leadership.

Bighani and the community of The Love Bomb Room have grown $ 12,000. 100% of the money raised goes directly to the Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood. “Each $ 1,000 sponsor a child for an entire year. If you would like to support the club and our children, you can text LOVEBOMB at 44-321 and make a one-time or monthly donation, ”said Gilles Steinberg, who served in the club‘s Board of Directors for nearly a decade.

“With the money we have raised, we can provide opportunities for 12 children who would not normally have access to programs that would help them move forward in life. It’s amazing! I’m super proud of our community, ”Bighani said ecstatically.

Special guests included James Andrews, founder of The Authenticated; Tanika ray, American entertainment reporter; the actor Tehran Von Ghasri; Sara Lovestyle, entrepreneur, lifestyle influencer and social media expert; Francesca Hogie, coach and content creator; Garin flowers, Bachelorette Season 16; Ben Bulatao, 6x Emmy nominated FilAm TV editor; Marques Deon Anderson, founder of the World Education Foundation and former NFL player; and FADIA, Global Head of Strategic Partnerships and Media at the Clubhouse.

Bighani is overwhelmed by the support of the Angels an event. She ends by saying, “I want to thank the community for being constantly present and supporting The Love Bomb Room #CatchTheseCompliments movement. We are growing day by day. I would also like to thank the talented artists who dedicated their time and energy to this cause. Shout at Dan Fernando to come through the clutch with lighting and sound. Bravo to FAX, for having achieved the incredible Queen Te‘Ayra, singer Joella and videography. Thank you Minh Do & Muji, for allowing me to send marketing material to you. I especially want to thank the community members who came from different parts of the country. Carri Murphy, Griffon Hope, my bae Nay meditation & my boo Cash. Shout out to Jamil Acts and Chevonne for the movies. It meant a lot to see the Filipino community showing up and supporting me. Scream to eat Lorna, Kuya JayRay & Ben. Thanks to BillboardBaby and Arnstar for always inspiring me to be the best version of myself and for reminding me to lead with love in all situations. Shout at Elodie Lorrain-Martin for bringing our beloved Odreii to LA to sing The Love Bomb Room theme song. Neferttiti, thank you for understanding the mission and succeeding with the vibes and compliments. Kerry “Krucial “Brothers, thank you for bringing us the talented Aziza Amour. Ravina, you broke this scene with your powerful words. Thank you all for coming and celebrating this occasion with me. We have accomplished so much in one year. Imagine what we can accomplish in years 2, 3, 4 and beyond. Thanks to Linda O. and Micki W. for giving me life. Well done to my brother Kevin Q from KQ Media for continually believing in me and supporting my visions. We exceeded our fundraising goal and we inspired greatness. We did it! It’s something to celebrate. God‘plan of s. #Catch These Compliments “

For more information visit: www.AttrapezCes Compliments.com

Instagram: @TheLoveBombRoom

#Catch Those Compliments

Contact

RamsXor Group

347-705-7737

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-love-bomb-room-community-raises-12-000-for-the-boys–girls-club-of-hollywood-catchthesecompliments-presented-by -ramsxor-group-llc-sponsored-by-the-black-american-music-association-301448249.html

SOURCE RamsXor Group LLC