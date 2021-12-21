THIS Indian mythological story inspired Bollywood director Faruk Kabir to make the sequel to Khuda Haafiz





Faruk Kabir began his journey in Bollywood as an assistant director to filmmakers like Aziz Mirza and Santosh Sivan. He moved into directing after studying screenwriting and directing at the New York Film Academy. His previous film Khuda Haafiz starred Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. Now Faruk is shooting for the second part of the film, Khuda Haafiz in Cairo, Egypt. He explains how the idea for Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 came about. I was not rowdy enough to think of the second before the first. But while writing, I always had an idea of ​​what would happen to this couple after the end of the first chapter. For me, their love story didn’t stop in my head. I am a big fan of the Ramayana. I read an article that inspired me to make Khuda Haafiz. So chapter two will be agnipariksha! This is my own take on agnipariksha and this is where the movie begins. The director had managed to muster a stellar cast for the first chapter of Khuda Haafiz. He shares, I met Vidyut on my own merit, and we chatted things up. Shivaleeka Oberoi was exceptional in her hearing test, so I picked her for the lead female role. As far as Annuji (Kapoor) is concerned, it has always been in my head. Ahana Kumra, Shiv Pandit and Nawab Shah must have devoted some time and dedication to their respective roles. I always do extensive reading sessions with my cast before going to the floors. As a director, I don’t let my actors come out of their characters. Whether it’s Allah Ke Banday or Section 377 and his latest film, Faruk has always explored different genres. I have already invested around 9000 hours of my life in writing. I am a fiercely original storyteller. The idea is always to merge my art of writing with the technical profession. In a way, everything I’ve done so far has been inspired by real life stories. In section 377, I wanted to find a human story. I feel like if I can do something real that can spark emotions, it works for me. With the exception of Allah Ke Banday, section 377 is also kind of a love story with Khuda Haafiz chapter 1. But with the second chapter, I explore a new space with Vidyut, which it doesn’t has never done before, he explains. We then asked him if moving a franchise forward was a commercially viable idea. Honestly, I am a very simple minded person in these things. I wasn’t thinking of Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 earlier. I only believe in doing my job to the best of my ability. I struggled a lot and came to the abandoned space. I’m moving forward in terms of filmmaking by making the story not only visually appealing but also engaging and interesting, he concludes. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the article’s PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted: Tuesday December 21, 2021 6:44 am IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment/this-indian-mythological-story-inspired-bollywood-director-faruk-kabir-to-make-the-sequel-of-khuda-haafiz The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos