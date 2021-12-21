Chris Noth abandoned by talent agency amid new sexual assault complaint





Besieged actor Chris Noth is no longer a cast of The Equalizer, it was announced Monday after a third allegation of sexual assault by the actor emerged over the weekend. Chris Noth will no longer be filming additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective now, Universal Television and CBS said in a short joint statement to The Times. There was no further comment. The show, which stars Queen Latifah and is currently on hiatus, has aired seven episodes so far in its second season. A new episode is expected for January 2. The 67-year-old actor had apparently already filmed an additional episode. Noth was also dumped by his art agency, A3 Artists Agency, who signed him in October. I can confirm Chris Noth is no longer a client of A3 Artists Agency, a spokesperson for the bicoastal outfit told The Times on Monday. Last week, the Good Wife and Sex and the City actor was accused by two women of sexual assault in 2004 and 2015; the women said they were sparked by his return to the small screen and detailed their stories in the hollywood reporter. The next day, actress and director Zoe Lister-Jones accused the actor of misconduct on the set of Law & Order. By Friday night the daily beast published allegations made by a 30-year-old tech executive who alleged that Noth forced himself on her in the back office of a Midtown restaurant in 2010. She was 18 at the time. Noth denied the initial claims of the first two women, describing them as categorically false, and also denied those made by the Daily Beast’s technical manager. The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like bad fiction, a spokesperson for Noth said in a statement to The Times. As Chris stated [Thursday], he crossed and will never cross that line. But the professional reputation of the actors takes a hit. Fitness company Peloton, which sells the stationary bike that fell into infamy after its apparent involvement in the disappearance of its character, Mr. Bigs, from And Just Like That … quickly released a viral commercial featuring Noth. And a $ 12 million deal with Entertainment Arts Research Inc. to acquire its brand of tequila, Ambhar, has also failed over allegations, according to the New York Post and Business fox. However, a spokesperson for Noth told The Times on Monday that no definitive agreement had ever been signed with Entertainment Arts Research Inc. During this time, an old story of the National Enquirer Regarding Noth’s ex-girlfriend, former model Beverly Johnson resurfaced on social media and dusted off 1995 court documents in which Johnson claimed Noth had beaten her and used physical violence and death threats. They dated from 1990 to 1995. No charges have been laid against Noth. Noth has since married actress and businesswoman Tara Wilson, with whom he shares two teenage sons. The two attended the glitzy New York premiere of And Just Like That … together earlier this month and showed a united front as they kissed for the cameras. Other tabloid stories focused on Wilson and his reaction to the allegations, including one of the women citing him as saying monogamy is a sham.

